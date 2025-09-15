Apple Launches iPadOS 26 With Major Productivity Upgrades

Apple released iPadOS 26 today for everyone. The update changes the iPad’s appearance and workflow. New system-level tools make multitasking and file work closer to a Mac while keeping touch-first simplicity.

What changed

iPadOS 26 updates both design and capability. Apple introduced the Liquid Glass visual system. It also replaced older multitasking patterns with a new windowing model, added a menu bar, and expanded the Files app. These changes push the iPad toward pro workflows without removing its touch-first strengths.

Design: Liquid Glass

Liquid Glass brings translucency and more dynamic controls. Controls, icons, and widgets adopt a consistent material that reflects the content beneath them. The goal is visual clarity that highlights user content while adding polish across apps.

Multitasking and interface changes

Apple replaced Split View and Slide Over with an entirely new windowing system. You can resize app windows freely and keep multiple windows on screen. A new menu bar sits at the top of the display. Swipe down or move the pointer to reveal app commands. The Dock accepts folders and stays available for faster file access.

Resizible, free-form windows so you can run many apps at once.

Menu bar for app controls and shortcuts.

Dock improvements including folders and always-on behavior.

Cursor redesign for greater precision.

New Apple apps and key features

iPadOS 26 ships with several first-party apps and upgrades that matter to creators and everyday users.

Preview . A dedicated app for viewing and editing PDFs and images, now with Apple Pencil markup and AutoFill.

. A dedicated app for viewing and editing PDFs and images, now with Apple Pencil markup and AutoFill. Journal . Apple’s journaling tool appears on iPad, iPhone, and Mac. It uses handwriting and rich input to capture moments and notes.

. Apple’s journaling tool appears on iPad, iPhone, and Mac. It uses handwriting and rich input to capture moments and notes. Apple Games . A single hub for tracking game activity and progress.

. A single hub for tracking game activity and progress. Phone . A continuity feature that lets you make and manage phone calls on the iPad.

. A continuity feature that lets you make and manage phone calls on the iPad. Background Tasks . Long-running processes can continue via Live Activities, which helps workflows such as long exports or complex renders.

. Long-running processes can continue via Live Activities, which helps workflows such as long exports or complex renders. Audio tools. Local Capture, Voice Isolation, and an Input Picker let you choose and control audio sources per app.

Installation and device compatibility

To install, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure your iPad is backed up and connected to power or has sufficient battery life before you begin.

Compatible iPad models

Model Supported iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) Yes iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later) Yes iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later) Yes iPad Air (M2 and later) Yes iPad Air (3rd generation and later) Yes iPad mini (A17 Pro) Yes iPad mini (5th generation and later) Yes iPad (A16) Yes iPad (8th generation and later) Yes

Note: Apple removed support for the base iPad 7th generation this cycle. Confirm your model and backup before upgrading.

What this means for users

If you use your iPad for creative work, journalism, or audio production you will notice immediate benefits. Background Tasks and Local Capture let you record and export without leaving the device. The Files improvements and Dock folders reduce friction when you move assets between apps. If you rely on quick, touch-driven workflows the new windowing model keeps touch first while letting you arrange workflows in more powerful ways.