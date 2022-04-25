Apple Launches Service Program for Apple Watch Blank Screen Fix

A few owners of Apple Watch Series 6 models have faced their wearable dying unexpectedly. The screen will go completely blank and stay that way, despite rebooting the device or any other troubleshooting steps. The Cupertino-based company recently launched a repair program for the Apple Watch blank screen fix.

Defect Affecting a ‘Very Small Percentage’ of Wearables

According to Apple, a “very small percentage” of its wearables suffer from the permanent blank screen issue. These devices were manufactured between April 2021 and Sept. 2021, but could have been sold after those dates.

Right now, the only model affected by the defect is the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6. There does not seem to be any difference between whether the watch has an aluminum or stainless steel case.

The new Apple Watch Blank Screen Service Program launched on April 22. It covers eligible watches for two years after the original retail sale. It does not, however, extend the original warranty of the Apple Watch Series 6.

Check If You Qualify for the Apple Watch Blank Screen Fix

To learn if your 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 is eligible for the service program, you’ll need to follow a few simple steps.

Visit the repair program website, and enter your Apple Watch serial number. If you aren’t sure where to find the serial number, there are several options. Look on the back of your Apple Watch. It’s very small print, and you may need a magnifying glass. From your Apple Watch, go to Settings > General > About, then swipe down until you find the serial number. If your Apple Watch is still paired with your iPhone, you can use the Watch app on your smartphone. Just open the app and navigate to General > About. If you still have the original box your Apple Watch came in, the serial number is printed there. It’s also included on the original receipt for your wearable.

Once you confirm your Apple Watch is eligible for a free repair, you have a couple of options.

Make an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Make an appointment at an Apple Authorized Service Provider, such as Best Buy, Simply Mac, etc.

Get in touch with Apple Support for a mail-in repair.

This program may be limited to the original country or region of purchase, so if you bought your Apple Watch internationally, you may experience some challenges. Apple also notes that if your wearable has any damage “which impairs the service, that issue will need to be repaired first. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair.”