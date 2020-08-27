Apple environmental supremo Lisa is set to speak at the inaugural Sydney Morning Herald Sustainability Summit. She will appear at the virtual conference alongside a number of other high-powered speakers on September 7 to discuss a wide range of topics.

Lisa Jackson Speaking at Sydney Morning Hearld Sustainability Summit

Other speakers appearing include Mike Cannon-Brookes, the co-founder of Atlassian, the software firm behind tools like Trello, and Pip Marlow CEO of Salesforce in Australia and New Zealand. The CEO of the Sydney Opera House, Louise Herron AM, and Australia’s Minister for the Environment, Sussan Ley MP are also speaking.

The event’s website says that “the summit will identify challenges facing both Corporate Australia and the Public Sector and showcase exemplars of how they are responding to meet emerging expectations. As global citizens working for companies whose organizational impacts transcend geographic borders, sustainability is truly a business case for all.”