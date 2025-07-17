Apple Looks to Add Sunday Night Baseball to Streaming Portfolio

Apple has officially entered the competition for rights to Major League Baseball’s prized “Sunday Night Baseball” package, set to begin in 2026. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed this week that Apple, NBC, and ESPN have all submitted bids. A decision is expected within the month.

Manfred revealed the development during an interview with CNBC’s Alex Sherman, marking the first time Apple’s involvement was publicly acknowledged. The streaming giant currently holds rights to “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+, a deal valued at around $85 million annually. Winning the Sunday night slot would represent a major expansion of Apple’s sports ambitions and significantly deepen its relationship with MLB.

ESPN’s Return to the Table

While Apple’s entry is significant, the bigger surprise may be ESPN. The network opted out of renewing its deal for Sunday Night Baseball earlier this year, walking away from a $550 million per year agreement that covered the past three seasons. At the time, Manfred didn’t hold back in his criticism. In a memo to MLB owners obtained by The Athletic, he wrote, “We do not think it’s beneficial for us to accept a smaller deal to remain on a shrinking platform.”

Yet ESPN is now back in talks. According to Manfred, negotiations may include more than just the Sunday night national package. ESPN is reportedly interested in acquiring local rights for five MLB teams: Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, and San Diego Padres. These rights are currently managed directly by MLB following the collapse of several regional sports networks.

CNBC reports that ESPN’s renewed interest may be linked to its upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service. By securing both national and local games, ESPN could bundle a more comprehensive MLB offering for subscribers. Sources inside ESPN told CNBC there’s growing optimism that a deal can be reached.

Apple’s Push Into Live Sports

Apple’s bid for Sunday Night Baseball comes as it eyes a broader role in live sports streaming. Business Insider recently reported that Apple is close to finalizing a major deal for exclusive rights to Formula 1 in the United States. That agreement, valued at over $150 million per year, would begin with the 2026 season.

If Apple wins the Sunday Night Baseball package, it would mark a significant escalation in the company’s sports strategy. The deal is expected to cost far more than its current Friday night package. But given Apple’s long-term play in subscription services and original content, Sunday Night Baseball fits the company’s expanding portfolio.