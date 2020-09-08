Apple Marina Bay Sands is to open on Thursday, the company announced over Labor day weekend. The Singapore retail outlet will be the company’s first to sit directly on water. “We couldn’t be more excited to open the breathtaking Apple Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, building on our commitment to this special place that began more than 40 years ago,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People.

Apple Marina Bay Sands -The First Apple Store on Water,

The store will employ 148 people. “Our passionate and talented team is ready to welcome this community to our new store and deliver the care and support that our customers around the world love,” added Ms. O’Brien. The preview pictures released are pretty stunning. The Apple Store includes an oculus located at the apex of the dome. Inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, provides a flooding ray of light through the store.

Another key feature is The Forum, which will provide a space for musicians, artists, and creatives to talk and perform.

The doors open at 10 AM local time on Thursday, September 10.