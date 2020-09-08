Italy’s Competition and Market Authority is opening a competition probe into cloud storage services run by Apple, Dropbox, and Google.

Italy Cloud Storage Probe

The investigation will examine if the companies failed to tell consumers how the cloud services would collect and use their data for commercial purposes. Specifically, it will also conclude if Dropbox failed to give consumers clear and accessible instructions on how to get out of their contracts with the company or to pursue legal settlements out of court.

In July, officials in Italy raided Apple and Amazon offices in a separate probe to find if the two companies engaged in anti-competitive behavior in the sale of Apple products like Beats headphones.