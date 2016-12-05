If you already use the Google Drive app you should already start seeing messages to download Backup and Sync.
Apple Uses Google Servers for iCloud Storage, and that's no Big Deal - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-27
Bryan Chaffin, along with Adam Christianson from the Maccast, join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple using Google’s servers to store our iCloud data, plus the media’s reaction to the years-old news.
I am pleased to welcome iDrive as our sponsor here at TMO this week. Cloud backup is something we talk about a lot here on the site and on our Mac Geek Gab podcast, and iDrive is doing a lot of things right. First in the “doing things right” department, iDrive is giving TMO readers a special deal on their Personal Plan, which gets you 2TB of cloud backup storage for 1 year for just US$6.95. Read more about iDrive after the jump.
Losing CrashPlan for Home? Here's What TMO Staff Uses for Online Backups
At The Mac Observer, we’re getting lots of questions from readers wondering which service they should use to replace CrashPlan for Home—here’s what we use.
Apple Giveth, Amazon Taketh Away: Say Goodbye to Unlimited Amazon Drive Storage
Amazon’s change of heart on unlimited data closely mirrors that of Microsoft, which also ditched unlimited storage for OneDrive just one year after initially offering it as a perk for Office 365 subscribers.
You Scratch Your Head, I’ll Scratch Mine – Mac Geek Gab 643
Cool Stuff Found kicks off this week’s show, with email clients, Wi-Fi Widget(s), combo iPhone/Watch chargers, disk utilities and much, much more. Then, after a few additional tips from you, dear listeners, it’s time for your questions. Topics this week include comparing local vs. Cloud storage for things like your music, videos and documents; memory interleaving and when to use it; solving corrupt user accounts that won’t login; and solving the issues with web pages that are slow to load. Press play and enjoy!
Amazon Snowmobile is a Giant Truck That Can Move 100PB to the Cloud
Amazon’s servers provide the backbone for much of the Web, and while upload speeds are improving, what happens when you need a few dozen petabytes backed up to the cloud? Enter Amazon Snowmobile, literally a giant truck with a mobile data center capable of physically moving up to 100 petabytes of your data to Amazon’s cloud servers. The concept is the evolution, both in name and function, of the company’s “Snowball” service, which ships customers data units with capacities up to 80TB. As for price, it’s in the “if you have to ask…” category, although Amazon says it aims to make the Snowmobile cheaper than any network-based data transfer which, even at gigabit speeds, would take a while.