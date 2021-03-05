Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday news, including updates on cookies and iOS released and some tech support help from Apple.
Security Friday! Search Engines and Support
Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday news, including updates on cookies and iOS released and some tech support help from Apple.
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Google Reveals Plan to End Third-Party Cookies
- iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Public And Dev Beta Three Now Out
- How Apple’s Walled Garden is a Double-Edged Security Sword
- 47,000 iOS Apps Have Misconfigured Cloud Servers
- Brave Prepares to Launch the Brave Search Engine
- The 2021 Apple Platform Security Guide is Here
- New ‘Apple For Kids’ Page Helps Parents Control Children’s Digital Activity
