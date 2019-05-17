Next Week Apple Music Will Host Tyler The Creator Concert

Next week Apple Music is hosting a Tyler The Creator concert in Los Angeles, California. It will be a free event for people aged 16 and older.

Tyler The Creator

Fill out the application here to apply for tickets. The concert will be held Wednesday, May 22.

SMALL SHOW NEXT WEEK IN LA, IT'LL BE STREAMED ON APPLE https://t.co/p3ohHbtMyk pic.twitter.com/CEV2RjNnjA — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 17, 2019

As part of the Terms and Conditions,

Attendees must be 16 years of age or older.

Photo ID will be required to gain entry.

All attendees are subject to searches and security screening on entry.

Successful applicants will receive a ticket for themselves and a guest and must arrive at the venue together.

Successful applicants will receive either a PRIORITY or STANDBY ticket. Timings, event and ticket information will be provided to successful applicants.

Only one registration is permitted per person.

The information you supply will be used to register your interest and, if successful, issue tickets, and will be held subject to Apple’s Privacy Policy.

