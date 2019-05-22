Cannes Lions Names Apple 2019 Creative Marketer of the Year

Apple has been awarded the 2019 Creative Marketer of the Year by Cannes Lions, the world’s largest festival for advertising and creative communications.

2019 Creative Marketer

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a global event for creative communications, advertising, and related fields, and it’s the world’s largest gathering for these industries.

The highly-coveted award recognises an organisation that demonstrates sustained creative excellence in the marketing of their products across multiple platforms and distinguishes itself by embracing collaboration between partners and agencies to produce truly outstanding creative communications and marketing.

Apple will be presented with the award at the final Awards Show of the Festival on Friday, June 21. Past award recipients include Google, Burger King, Samsung, Heineken, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Mars, IKEA and Unilever since the award was introduced in 1992.

