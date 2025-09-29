Apple News+ added The Washington at no extra cost

Apple News+ now includes The Washington Post at no extra cost. The service keeps broadening beyond magazines, and this addition brings another major national newsroom into the app.

Why this matters

You get Post reporting inside Apple News+, alongside existing heavyweights like The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times. For many readers, this reduces app-hopping and paywall friction. It also signals that Apple wants News+ to stand as a one-stop bundle for daily news, puzzles, and recipes.

New additions sit on top of recent upgrades. Apple has been building out a Puzzles hub and launched Emoji Game for News+ subscribers. That keeps casual, daily engagement high.

What you get with News+ today

News+ has turned into three pillars:

Newsrooms. National and local outlets in one feed, now including The Washington Post, along with The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times.

National and local outlets in one feed, now including The Washington Post, along with The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times. Games. Crosswords and other daily puzzles, including Apple’s original Emoji Game.

Crosswords and other daily puzzles, including Apple’s original Emoji Game. Food. A large recipe catalog with a focused Cook mode. Apple added the Food section with iOS 18.4.

The value pitch is simple: open News, read the day’s big stories, clear a puzzle, and save a dinner idea without leaving the app.

Pricing and availability

Apple charges 12.99 dollars per month for News+. You can also get it in the Apple One Premier bundle for 37.95 dollars per month. And you will find the Food catalog and its Cook mode inside News once you are on iOS or iPadOS 18.4 or later. You can save recipes and access them offline.

Bottom line: If you already pay for News+, you just gained Post coverage without raising your bill. Open the News app, follow The Washington Post channel, and add it to your daily mix.