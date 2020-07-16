Apple News+: All The Publications Available With a Subscription

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
2 minute read
| News

Apple News+ makes a host of magazines and newspapers available for $9.99 a month. There is a lot to discover withing the service.

Apple News + Magazines

Publications Included With Apple News+ Subscription

Apple News+ is available in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia.  The publications included with a subscription change periodically. This list is accurate as of 16 July 2020.

  • 25 Beautiful Homes
  • 220 Triathlon
  • 3D World
  • Adweek
  • The Advocate
  • Afar
  • All About History
  • All About Space
  • Allrecipes
  • Amateur Gardening
  • Anglers Mail
  • Architectural Digest
  • The Atlantic
  • Australian Geographic
  • Auto Express
  • Backpacker
  • BBC Countryfile
  • BBC Gardeners’ World
  • BBC Good Food
  • BBC History Revealed
  • BBC Music
  • BBC Science Focus
  • BBC Sky at Night
  • BBC Top Gear
  • BBC Wildlife
  • BBC World Histories
  • Bella
  • Best
  • Better Homes & Gardens
  • Bicycling
  • Billboard
  • Birds & Blooms
  • Birdwatching
  • Bloomberg Businessweek
  • Boating
  • Bon Appétit
  • Boys’ Lif
  • Car
  • Car and Driver
  • Chat
  • Chat: It’s fate
  • Chat: Your big monthly
  • Chatelaine
  • Classic Cars
  • Classic Rock
  • Clean Eating
  • Closer (UK)
  • Closer Weekly (U.S.)
  • Coastal Living
  • Computeractive
  • Computer Arts
  • Computer Music
  • Cooking Light
  • Cosmopolitan
  • Cosmopolitan US
  • Country Life
  • Country Gardens
  • Country Living UK
  • Country Living US
  • Country Walking
  • Cowboys & Indians
  • Cruising World
  • Cycle World
  • Canadian Cycling
  • Cycling Weekly
  • Cyclist
  • Cycling Plus
  • Decanter
  • Diabetes Self-Management
  • Diabetic Living
  • Digital Camera World
  • Digital Photo
  • Digital Photographer
  • Digital PhotoPro
  • Do-It-Yourself
  • Domino
  • Dwell
  • Eating Well
  • Edge
  • Elle
  • Elle Decor
  • Empire
  • Entertainment Weekly
  • Entrepreneur
  • Enzo
  • ESPN
  • Esquire US
  • Esuqire UK
  • Essence
  • Evo
  • Faces
  • The Family Handyman
  • Fashion
  • Fast Company
  • The Field
  • Field & Stream
  • Flying
  • Food & Wine
  • Forbes
  • Fortune
  • FourFourTwo
  • Future Music
  • Garden & Gun
  • Gardens Illustrated
  • Gay Times
  • Golf
  • Gold Monthly
  • Golf Tips
  • Good Housekeeping
  • Gourmet Traveller Wine
  • Grazia
  • Green Entrepreneur
  • Gripped
  • Grub Street
  • Guitar Player
  • Guitar World
  • Guitarist

[How to Sign Up For Apple News+]

  • Harper’s Bazaar
  • Health
  • Heat
  • Hello!
  • Hello! Fashion
  • Highlights
  • Highlights Hello
  • Highlights High Five
  • The Hollywood Reporter
  • Homebuilding & Renovating
  • Homes & Antiques
  • Hot Rod
  • House & Home
  • House Beautiful
  • Horse & Hound
  • How It Works
  • Hyper
  • Ideal Home
  • ImagineFX
  • In The Moment
  • In Touch
  • Inc.
  • InStyle
  • JazzTimes
  • Land Rover
  • Life (SIP)
  • Linux Format
  • Livngetc
  • Living the Country Life
  • Los Angeles Times
  • Luxe Interiors + Design
  • MacFormat
  • Maclean’s
  • MacLife
  • Macworld
  • Marlin
  • Martha Stewart Living
  • MCN: Motorcycle News
  • Men’s Health
  • Metal Hammer
  • Midwest Living
  • Millie
  • Modern Gardens
  • Mojo
  • MoneyWeek
  • Motorboat
  • Mountain Bike Rider
  • Mountain Biking UK
  • Mother & Baby
  • Mother Jones
  • Motor Trend
  • N-Photo
  • National Geographic
  • National Geographic History
  • National Geographic Kids
  • National Geographic Little Kids
  • National Geographic Traveler
  • National Review
  • Naturally, Danny Seo
  • Net
  • The New Republic
  • New York
  • NewBeauty
  • Newsweek
  • Octane
  • Olive
  • OK!
  • Ottawa
  • Out
  • Outdoor Life
  • Outdoor Photographer
  • Outside
  • Oxygen
  • Parents
  • Parents Latina
  • PC Gamer
  • PC Mag
  • PCWorld
  • People
  • People Chica
  • People en Español
  • Period Living
  • PhotoPlus
  • The Pioneer Woman
  • Plane & Pilot
  • PlayStation Magazine
  • Popular Mechanics
  • Popular Science
  • Practical Boat Owner
  • Practical Photography
  • Prevention
  • Prima
  • Procycling
  • Q
  • Racer
  • Rachael Ray In Seas
  • Real Homes
  • Real Simple
  • Red
  • Reminisce
  • Retro Gamer
  • Reveal
  • Road & Track
  • Robb Report
  • Rolling Stone
  • Rugby World
  • Canadian Running
  • Runner’s World
  • Runner’s World U.S.
  • Sailing World
  • Salt Water Sportsman
  • The San Diego Union-Tribune
  • Saveur
  • Scientific American
  • SFX
  • Shape
  • Shooting Gazette
  • Shooting Stimes
  • Ski
  • Southern Living
  • Sporting Gun
  • The Skimm
  • Smithsonian
  • Sound & Vision
  • Southern Living
  • Spider
  • Sport Fishing
  • Sports Illustrated
  • Sports Illustrated for Kids
  • Style
  • Stylist
  • Successful Farming
  • Sweet July
  • Sunset
  • Surfer
  • Taste of Home
  • TechCrunch Extra Crunch
  • Tennis
  • The Atlantic
  • The Cut
  • The Hockey News
  • Texas Monthly
  • This Old House
  • Time
  • The Times (of London)
  • Today’s Golfer
  • Today’s Parent
  • Toronto Life
  • The Star
  • The Highlight by Vox
  • Total Film
  • Total Guitar
  • Total TV Guid
  • Town & Country
  • Traditional Home
  • Travel + Leisure
  • TV&Satellite Week
  • TV Times
  • Us Weekly
  • Vanity Fair
  • Vantage
  • Variety
  • Veranda
  • Vulture
  • W
  • The Wall Street Journal
  • Wall Stree Journal Magazine
  • Wallpaper
  • The Walrus
  • Wedding Bells
  • WellBeing
  • WellBeing Wild
  • What’s on TV
  • Who Do You Think You Are?
  • Wine Enthusiast
  • Wiman&Home
  • Woman & Home Feel Good You
  • Woman Magazine
  • Woman’s Day
  • Woman’s Weekly
  • Women’s Health
  • Wood
  • Working Mother
  • The Writer
  • Yachting
  • Yachting Monthly
  • Yachting World
  • Yoga Journal

[Audio News Launches for Apple News+ and Apple Podcasts]

