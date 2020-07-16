Apple News+: All The Publications Available With a Subscription

Apple News+ makes a host of magazines and newspapers available for $9.99 a month. There is a lot to discover withing the service.

Publications Included With Apple News+ Subscription

Apple News+ is available in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia. The publications included with a subscription change periodically. This list is accurate as of 16 July 2020.

25 Beautiful Homes

220 Triathlon

3D World

Adweek

The Advocate

Afar

All About History

All About Space

Allrecipes

Amateur Gardening

Anglers Mail

Architectural Digest

The Atlantic

Australian Geographic

Auto Express

Backpacker

BBC Countryfile

BBC Gardeners’ World

BBC Good Food

BBC History Revealed

BBC Music

BBC Science Focus

BBC Sky at Night

BBC Top Gear

BBC Wildlife

BBC World Histories

Bella

Best

Better Homes & Gardens

Bicycling

Billboard

Birds & Blooms

Birdwatching

Bloomberg Businessweek

Boating

Bon Appétit

Boys’ Lif

Car

Car and Driver

Chat

Chat: It’s fate

Chat: Your big monthly

Chatelaine

Classic Cars

Classic Rock

Clean Eating

Closer (UK)

Closer Weekly (U.S.)

Coastal Living

Computeractive

Computer Arts

Computer Music

Cooking Light

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan US

Country Life

Country Gardens

Country Living UK

Country Living US

Country Walking

Cowboys & Indians

Cruising World

Cycle World

Canadian Cycling

Cycling Weekly

Cyclist

Cycling Plus

Decanter

Diabetes Self-Management

Diabetic Living

Digital Camera World

Digital Photo

Digital Photographer

Digital PhotoPro

Do-It-Yourself

Domino

Dwell

Eating Well

Edge

Elle

Elle Decor

Empire

Entertainment Weekly

Entrepreneur

Enzo

ESPN

Esquire US

Esuqire UK

Essence

Evo

Faces

The Family Handyman

Fashion

Fast Company

The Field

Field & Stream

Flying

Food & Wine

Forbes

Fortune

FourFourTwo

Future Music

Garden & Gun

Gardens Illustrated

Gay Times

Golf

Gold Monthly

Golf Tips

Good Housekeeping

Gourmet Traveller Wine

Grazia

Green Entrepreneur

Gripped

Grub Street

Guitar Player

Guitar World

Guitarist

Harper’s Bazaar

Health

Heat

Hello!

Hello! Fashion

Highlights

Highlights Hello

Highlights High Five

The Hollywood Reporter

Homebuilding & Renovating

Homes & Antiques

Hot Rod

House & Home

House Beautiful

Horse & Hound

How It Works

Hyper

Ideal Home

ImagineFX

In The Moment

In Touch

Inc.

InStyle

JazzTimes

Land Rover

Life (SIP)

Linux Format

Livngetc

Living the Country Life

Los Angeles Times

Luxe Interiors + Design

MacFormat

Maclean’s

MacLife

Macworld

Marlin

Martha Stewart Living

MCN: Motorcycle News

Men’s Health

Metal Hammer

Midwest Living

Millie

Modern Gardens

Mojo

MoneyWeek

Motorboat

Mountain Bike Rider

Mountain Biking UK

Mother & Baby

Mother Jones

Motor Trend

N-Photo

National Geographic

National Geographic History

National Geographic Kids

National Geographic Little Kids

National Geographic Traveler

National Review

Naturally, Danny Seo

Net

The New Republic

New York

NewBeauty

Newsweek

Octane

Olive

OK!

Ottawa

Out

Outdoor Life

Outdoor Photographer

Outside

Oxygen

Parents

Parents Latina

PC Gamer

PC Mag

PCWorld

People

People Chica

People en Español

Period Living

PhotoPlus

The Pioneer Woman

Plane & Pilot

PlayStation Magazine

Popular Mechanics

Popular Science

Practical Boat Owner

Practical Photography

Prevention

Prima

Procycling

Q

Racer

Rachael Ray In Seas

Real Homes

Real Simple

Red

Reminisce

Retro Gamer

Reveal

Road & Track

Robb Report

Rolling Stone

Rugby World

Canadian Running

Runner’s World

Runner’s World U.S.

Sailing World

Salt Water Sportsman

The San Diego Union-Tribune

Saveur

Scientific American

SFX

Shape

Shooting Gazette

Shooting Stimes

Ski

Southern Living

Sporting Gun

The Skimm

Smithsonian

Sound & Vision

Spider

Sport Fishing

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated for Kids

Style

Stylist

Successful Farming

Sweet July

Sunset

Surfer

Taste of Home

TechCrunch Extra Crunch

Tennis

The Cut

The Hockey News

Texas Monthly

This Old House

Time

The Times (of London)

Today’s Golfer

Today’s Parent

Toronto Life

The Star

The Highlight by Vox

Total Film

Total Guitar

Total TV Guid

Town & Country

Traditional Home

Travel + Leisure

TV&Satellite Week

TV Times

Us Weekly

Vanity Fair

Vantage

Variety

Veranda

Vulture

W

The Wall Street Journal

Wall Stree Journal Magazine

Wallpaper

The Walrus

Wedding Bells

WellBeing

WellBeing Wild

What’s on TV

Who Do You Think You Are?

Wine Enthusiast

Wiman&Home

Woman & Home Feel Good You

Woman Magazine

Woman’s Day

Woman’s Weekly

Women’s Health

Wood

Working Mother

The Writer

Yachting

Yachting Monthly

Yachting World

Yoga Journal

