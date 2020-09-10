Code in a beta of an upcoming version of Apple Music for Android appears to confirm the rumored Apple One service bundle. 9to5Google spotted the code lurking in a beta of version 3.4.0 of the app.

Apple One Bundle – Codename Aristotle

The code also indicates that the internal name for the services bundle is Aristotle. It reads:

<string name=”applemusic_with_aristotle_subtext”>Included in Apple One %s</string> <string name=”aristotle_main_subtext”>Subscription Bundle %s</string>

Furthermore, there is messaging built into make sure users don’t pay for both the Apple One bundle and Apple Music at the same time.

<string name=”aristotle_main_more_info”>Your Apple Music subscription will be included in Apple One starting %s. You will not be charged for both subscriptions.</string>

Despite the code being discovered on Android, the code stipulates that a subscription will have to be managed via an iOS, macOS or TVOS device.

<string name=”aristotle_renewaloption_subtext”>You can manage your Apple One subscription using your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.</string>

We may here about the launch of Apple One at Apple’s event on September 15.