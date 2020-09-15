Apple officially confirmed its services bundle at the Time Flies event on Tuesday. As expected, it is called Apple One, and there are multiple tiers available depending on which services you want.

Apple One – Available For Customers This Fall

The Individual Tier costs $14.95 per month. It includes Apple Music, TV+, Arcade and 50GB of iCloud. The Family bundle costs $19.95 and has the same services ad 200GB of storage. For $29.99 per month, there is a Premier tier available. This includes News+ and the new Fitness+ service. Users also get 2TB of iCloud of storage with that option.

There is a 30-day free trial, and the bundles will appear later this year, announced Lori Malm, Director Service. She gave ‘this fall’ as the timeline. “Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more,” said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favorite devices with one simple subscription.”