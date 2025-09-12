Apple Order Status: How to Check Your iPhone 17 Pre-Order and Delivery Time

The moment every Apple fan has been waiting for is here: iPhone 17 pre-orders are officially live. If you were one of the millions who woke up early to secure your device, your next question is likely, “When will it arrive?” As demand skyrockets, delivery dates are beginning to slip, making it crucial to check your Apple order status.

Whether you’ve already ordered or are still planning to, this guide will show you exactly how to track your iPhone 17 pre-order from processing to your doorstep.

How to Check Your Apple Order Status

The fastest way to get an update on your order is directly from Apple. You can do this in two ways:

1. Using the Apple Store App (Recommended):

Open the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap on your profile picture or the “For You” tab in the top right corner.

tab in the top right corner. Select “Orders” from the menu.

from the menu. You will see a list of your recent orders. Your new iPhone 17 pre-order should be at the top. Tap on it for a detailed view of its status and estimated delivery window.

2. Using the Apple Website:

Navigate to Apple’s Order Status page at apple.com/orderstatus .

page at . Sign in with the Apple ID you used to place the order.

The page will display your most recent orders, including tracking information once it becomes available.

Understanding Your Order Status

Your order will move through several stages. Here’s what they mean:

Order Placed: You have successfully submitted your order, but it has not yet been processed by Apple’s system.

You have successfully submitted your order, but it has not yet been processed by Apple’s system. Processing: Your order has been received and is being prepared. Your payment method will be charged at this stage or when the item ships. This is the phase where you wait for a shipping date.

Your order has been received and is being prepared. Your payment method will be charged at this stage or when the item ships. This is the phase where you wait for a shipping date. Preparing to Ship: Your iPhone is being packed for shipment. At this point, you can no longer cancel the order. You should see an updated delivery estimate.

Your iPhone is being packed for shipment. At this point, you can no longer cancel the order. You should see an updated delivery estimate. Shipped: Your order has left the warehouse. You will receive a tracking number from the carrier (like UPS or FedEx) and can track its journey in real-time.

Your order has left the warehouse. You will receive a tracking number from the carrier (like UPS or FedEx) and can track its journey in real-time. Delivered: The package has arrived. It’s time to unbox your new iPhone!

If you placed your order and received a delivery date in October instead of the expected launch day (likely Friday, September 19th), it is purely due to overwhelming demand. The most popular models, colors, and storage configurations sell out of the initial launch-day inventory within minutes.

Your delivery date is your confirmed spot in the queue. While it’s rare, sometimes these dates can move up as Apple streamlines its logistics, so it’s worth checking your order status periodically.

For those still looking to buy, keep an eye on in-store pickup options, which may have separate inventory available for launch day.