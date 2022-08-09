Apple Partners with Kim Kardashian for Beats Fit Pro in Neutral Colors

Alongside its AirPods offerings, Apple continues to expand the Beats by Dr. Dre brand. In its latest product announcement, the Cupertino-based tech giant is unleashing new Beats Fit Pro earbuds. Partnering with Kim Kardashian, Apple will soon offer Beats Fit Pro in three neutral colors.

The Beats Go On, In a Kim K Special Edition

The latest Beats Fit Pro Collection now offers three neutral shades. These hues, Moon, Dune and Earth, are designed to bring a more neutral color palette to the Beats Fit Pro earbuds. Depending on your particular skin color, these new earbuds can almost blend in with your ears.

The Beats Fit Pro offers a wingtip feature to help keep them in your ears even when you’re working out. The earbuds also provide vents to relieve pressure within your ear canal, making them comfortable even with all day use. Each pair of Beats Fit Pro also comes with three different sizes of silicone ear tips to help you find the right fit.

Beats Fit Pro are powered by the same Apple H1 chip found in AirPods and AirPods Pro. This allows one-touch pairing with all of your Apple devices, automatic switching when you’re shifting from your iPhone to your Mac, and Audio Sharing with another pair of Beats or AirPods headphones.

The earbuds also support Spatial Audio along with Active Noise Cancellation. There’s also the same Transparency mode found on AirPods, for those times when you need to be aware of your surroundings. They’ll even support “Hey Siri.”

Beats Fit Pro with Neutral Colors to Connect to All Your Devices

While our own focus is primarily Apple, these headphones will work with any Bluetooth device. That means they’re Android compatible straight out of the box. Using the Beats app for Android, users can take advantage of more advanced features. These include one-touch pairing, customized controls, and a unique Fit Test to help make sure you’re using the right size ear tips.

The charging case comes in the same neutral colors as the earbuds themselves. It’s pocket-sized and supports USB-C charging. The earbuds can last up to 6 hours before recharging, with 18 additional hours provided by the charging case. When the battery is low, five minutes of charging will give up to an hour of extra playback time.

Influencer and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian said she wanted to “break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement.” She acknowledged that Beats is known for creating products that show off individuality, and believes this collaboration allows consumers “to blend in or stand out.”

Kardashian actually had an artist paint Beats Fit Pro models first, to see how they looked. Only then did she go to Apple with her samples and suggest the collaboration.

Availability of the New Beats Earbuds

The special edition headphones will retail for $199.99, the same as other color options. Apple has set the launch for Tuesday, Aug. 16. They’ll be available through Apple’s online store and a limited number of Apple retail locations. These include The Grove, Tower Theatre, and Third Street Promenade in the Los Angeles area. In New York City, buyers can look for them at Fifth Avenue and SoHo.

Internationally, the Kim K Beats Fit Pro in neutral colors will show up at select authorized retailers in Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and China.