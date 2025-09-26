Apple Plans Fix for iPhone 17 Pro’s Rear Glass Cutout in iPhone 18 Pro

Apple isn’t wasting time addressing the most divisive design decision of the iPhone 17 Pro. According to new leaks, the company is already testing changes to the controversial rear glass cutout for next year’s iPhone 18 Pro. The update suggests Apple understands the criticism and wants to refine one of the most talked-about design choices in recent memory.

The Polarizing iPhone 17 Pro Look

The iPhone 17 Pro marked a bold shift in Apple’s design language. It introduced a unibody aluminum frame, a full-width camera plateau, and a distinctive two-tone back split by a glass cutout. The look was striking, but it split opinions. Some users liked the innovative styling, while others found the cutout awkward and visually unsettling.

The backlash wasn’t just about aesthetics. Many users reported that the sharp plateau edges around the camera were prone to scratches and scuffs. The anodization layer didn’t bond evenly along the new geometry, creating weak points that showed wear quickly. Reviewers coined the issue “Scratchgate” after demo units and retail devices showed visible marks soon after launch.

Apple argued that many marks were due to external material transfer rather than flaws in the aluminum itself. But real-world usage told a different story. Owners saw edge wear appear with normal handling, and even protective cases couldn’t fully prevent it.

What Could Change With iPhone 18 Pro

Rumors including statements from Weibo leakers suggest Apple plans to keep the overall shape of the iPhone 17 Pro while reworking its most criticized feature: the glass cutout. Industry sources say the iPhone 18 Pro will feature a “slightly transparent” design on the back. This change could create a frosted or semi-see-through effect, softening the visual contrast that many disliked.

A more subtle transition between materials might also solve technical issues. By rethinking how the cutout integrates with the back panel, Apple could reduce scratch visibility and improve surface durability without abandoning the bold plateau camera layout.

Here’s what early reports indicate about the iPhone 18 Pro design:

Same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen sizes

Camera plateau design remains unchanged

Return of the internal vapor chamber for cooling

Rear cutout gets a transparent or frosted treatment

These refinements show Apple is listening. The company seems intent on balancing a distinctive design with practical durability improvements.

A Direct Response to User Complaints

The decision to revisit the glass cutout appears to be driven by feedback from early buyers and reviewers. Many expressed frustration that a premium device showed visible wear so quickly. The new approach could help Apple restore user confidence while giving the iPhone 18 Pro a fresh visual identity.

If successful, the design tweak might also signal a broader shift in Apple’s hardware strategy. The company often makes small but meaningful refinements based on real-world experience rather than abandoning a new design direction entirely.