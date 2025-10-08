Apple Plans Titanium-Aluminum Build for Its 2026 Foldable iPhone

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, expected in 2026, is shaping up to be one of the company’s most ambitious designs yet. Analyst Jeff Pu told investors that the iPhone 18 Fold will feature a frame built from a mix of titanium and aluminum, a combination aimed at balancing durability with reduced weight.

The choice reflects Apple’s growing reliance on titanium, first introduced in the iPhone Air, to make thinner and stronger devices without adding bulk.

A Shift Toward Titanium and Aluminum

Pu’s latest investor note suggests Apple will expand its titanium use across the iPhone 18 lineup, including both the Fold and the Air models. According to Pu, Apple’s new frame could merge the two metals into a hybrid structure or use them in distinct regions of the chassis. Titanium would handle the stress-bearing parts, while aluminum would lighten the frame. This mix allows Apple to maintain strength while preventing the foldable phone from feeling heavy in hand.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo offered a slightly different perspective earlier this year. He said Apple would combine titanium with stainless steel, reserving titanium for the outer frame and using stainless steel for the hinge. Kuo also mentioned Apple might use Liquidmetal in certain hinge parts to improve flexibility and resistance to wear. Both analysts agree, however, that titanium’s inclusion is critical to prevent bending issues in an ultra-thin foldable device.

Slim Design, Big Ambition

The iPhone 18 Fold is rumored to measure just 4.5mm thick when open, making it thinner than even the iPhone Air. Apple’s experience with titanium in that model has already proven successful in durability tests. The upcoming Fold will reportedly feature a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch internal display, dimensions that bridge the gap between an iPhone mini and an iPad mini.

Foldable has been described as “two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side,” highlighting Apple’s focus on refining the premium feel rather than chasing novelty. The foldable design will also push software development forward. Reports suggest iOS 27 will be optimized specifically for this form factor, tailoring multitasking and app layouts for folding screens.

Apple’s decision to blend metals signals a clear goal: build the thinnest, most durable foldable in its class without compromising the feel users expect. If these reports hold true, the iPhone 18 Fold won’t just mark Apple’s entry into foldables, it could redefine what premium design means in 2026.