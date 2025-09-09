iPhone Air Announced: Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Ever With Titanium Build, A19 Pro, and a $999 Starting Price

Apple has unveiled the iPhone Air, a brand-new model that pushes design and performance in a different direction. It’s the thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.6mm, but it still carries the power of the Pro line inside. Here’s everything you need to know about the newest member of the iPhone family.

Design and Display

The iPhone Air is built around a titanium frame polished to a mirror finish. Both the front and back are covered with Ceramic Shield II, making it more scratch and crack resistant than any iPhone before it. At 5.6mm, it’s so thin it feels closer to a piece of polished metal than a smartphone.

It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, Always-On, and peak brightness of 3000 nits. That means sharper visibility outdoors and smoother performance across apps and games.

Color options include Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.

Performance and Connectivity

Powering iPhone Air is the new A19 Pro chip, Apple’s fastest and most efficient iPhone processor yet. It delivers MacBook Pro-level graphics and introduces GPU-based neural accelerators for AI workloads.

Wireless also gets a serious upgrade. Apple’s N1 chip brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread to iPhone for the first time. Meanwhile, the new C1X modem doubles 5G speeds compared to Apple’s first-generation modem while using 30% less power.

Camera System

At first glance it looks like a single lens, but the 48MP Fusion Camera is doing the work of several. It captures detailed 48MP shots, adds a 2x telephoto option, and excels in low light with sensor-shift stabilization.

Computational photography brings next-gen portraits with focus control, new photographic styles like Bright Style, and custom 28mm and 35mm lenses for more framing choices. On the front, a new Center Stage selfie cameraautomatically adjusts framing, and Dual Capture video lets you record from the front and rear cameras at the same time.

Battery and Accessories

Despite being Apple’s thinnest iPhone, the Air still delivers all-day battery life. A new Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26 learns usage patterns to help stretch battery when needed.

Apple also introduced new slim accessories designed specifically for the Air:

A low-profile MagSafe battery pack that extends video playback up to 40 hours.

that extends video playback up to 40 hours. Two new cases — a translucent back case under 1mm thin and a polycarbonate bumper available in matching colors.

under 1mm thin and a available in matching colors. A new crossbody strap that uses flexible magnets for easy adjustment.

eSIM Only

The iPhone Air drops physical SIMs entirely, going eSIM-only worldwide. Apple says this saves space internally and makes it easier to set up plans when traveling.

The iPhone Air starts at $999. Pre-orders open today, and it will be available in stores and online on September 19.