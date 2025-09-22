Foldable iPhone May Look Like Two iPhone Airs Joined Together

Apple’s foldable iPhone has moved from speculation to a more concrete vision. Early details suggest it will resemble two iPhone Airs joined together, which makes sense given Apple’s push toward thinner, lighter designs. The idea is to take the Air’s slim profile and stretch it into a book-style foldable device.

Industry whispers point to a launch as early as next year, but expectations are already building. The design would not only mark Apple’s first foldable, it would also establish a new category inside the iPhone lineup.

Thin but Expensive

If the foldable uses the iPhone Air as its base, you can expect a device thinner than most foldables on the market, but likely thicker than the Air itself. For comparison, the Air measures 5.6mm, while rival foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Pixel Fold sit under 11mm when closed. Some insiders believe Apple’s foldable could slim down to 4.5mm when unfolded.

Price is another factor. Apple is not aiming for affordability here. The foldable is expected to cost at least $2,000, placing it well above most mainstream iPhones and even pricier than some competitors. That premium, however, fits Apple’s usual strategy when introducing a new product category.

Built for Durability

Durability remains a major concern with foldable phones. Many first-generation models suffered from fragile hinges and displays prone to damage. Apple seems determined to avoid those issues by building its foldable from titanium, the same material used in the iPhone Air. Both JerryRigEverything and iFixit have tested the iPhone Air’s titanium frame, finding it impressively resistant to scratches and bends.

A titanium chassis could also address skepticism from users who still view foldables as experimental. If Apple delivers a strong hinge design and sturdy frame, it could set the foldable apart in a space where reliability remains in question.

Why Apple Chose the Air as Its Model

The iPhone Air represented Apple’s push to redefine thin smartphones. By taking that blueprint and doubling it, the company signals that its foldable won’t be a bulky proof of concept, but a polished product ready for mainstream buyers. The Air’s interior layout, battery efficiency, and material choices already pointed to a new direction in iPhone engineering. A foldable extension feels like the next logical step.

Still, the decision to focus on thinness comes with trade-offs. A smaller battery, higher repair complexity, and added weight from the hinge could all challenge Apple’s design goals. The question is whether Apple can balance these constraints while maintaining performance and battery life at the level iPhone users expect.

The Expectations

Apple is not rushing into the foldable market. By grounding its design in the iPhone Air, it aims to launch with a product that feels refined rather than experimental. For you, that means waiting a little longer for Apple’s take on foldables, but also expecting a device that emphasizes thinness, durability, and premium build quality.

If the company delivers as expected, the foldable iPhone could finally move foldables from niche gadgets to mainstream smartphones. Until then, all eyes are on how Apple adapts the Air’s design into something entirely new.