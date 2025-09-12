Apple PreOrders not Working: Potential Fixes

It’s that time of year again. The brand-new iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models are live for pre-order, and millions of Apple fans are rushing to the Apple Store app and website to secure their launch day delivery. But as is tradition, the massive influx of traffic can cause the system to buckle, leading to errors, crashes, and immense frustration.

If you’re seeing the spinning wheel of doom, payment failures, or an endlessly loading bag, you are not alone. Here at The Mac Observer, we navigate the pre-order gauntlet every year. These issues are almost always caused by server overload on Apple’s end, not a problem with your device.

This guide provides a checklist of field-tested troubleshooting steps to bypass the digital crowds and successfully place your order.

First Steps: Triage the Pre-Order Problem

Before you start troubleshooting, quickly identify the type of error you’re facing:

App or Website Unresponsive: Is the Apple Store app crashing on launch, or is the apple.com storefront page not loading at all? This is a classic server capacity issue.

Are you getting through to the final step, only to have a payment method declined or a carrier verification fail? This is a data communication issue between Apple and its partners.

Can you add an iPhone to your bag, but it either shows up as empty or you can't proceed to checkout? This is a session or cache glitch.

How to Fix Apple Pre-Order Errors

Work through these solutions, starting with the most effective. Speed is key, as popular models and colors sell out quickly.

1. The Golden Rule: Switch Platforms Immediately

This is the most important tip. If the Apple Store app on your iPhone is failing, don’t keep trying. Immediately switch to a different device.

Try the Apple Store Website: Open Safari or another browser on your Mac, PC, or iPad and navigate directly to the Apple Store. The web infrastructure is separate from the app’s API, and often one will work when the other doesn’t.

Use a Different Device: If the Mac website is failing, try the Apple Store app on your iPad. Spreading your attempts across different platforms is the fastest way to find a door that isn't gridlocked.

2. Force Quit and Relaunch the Apple Store App

If you’re committed to using the app, the classic “turn it off and on again” method works. A force quit clears the app’s temporary state and establishes a fresh connection to Apple’s servers.

On an iPhone or iPad with Face ID: Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause. Swipe left or right to find the Apple Store app, then swipe up on the app’s preview to close it.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause. Swipe left or right to find the Apple Store app, then swipe up on the app’s preview to close it. On an iPhone or iPad with a Home Button: Double-press the Home button, find the Apple Store app, and swipe up to close it.

Relaunch the app and try again. For more detailed steps, see our guide on [how to force quit apps on your iPhone].

3. Switch Your Internet Connection

Your local network could be the bottleneck. If you’re on Wi-Fi and pages are loading slowly, switch to Cellular. A strong 5G or LTE connection can sometimes be more stable than a congested home Wi-Fi network. Conversely, if you’re on Cellular and having issues, connect to a reliable Wi-Fi network.

4. Use a Private or Incognito Browser Window

If you’re using the Apple Store website, a browser extension or a bad cookie could be interfering with the checkout process. Open a new Private Window in Safari ( File > New Private Window ) or an Incognito Window in Chrome and try placing your order there. This loads the site without any stored data or extensions.

5. Verify Your Payment, Shipping, and Carrier Details

Often, an order fails at the last second because of an expired credit card or a mismatched address. Don’t wait for the error to happen.

Go to Settings > [Your Name] > Payment & Shipping on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Confirm your default payment method is up to date and that your shipping address is correct.

If you prepared for your pre-order using Apple’s pre-approval system, you should be able to check out with a single tap. If that’s failing, you may need to manually re-enter your details. For more information, read up on [how the iPhone Upgrade Program works].

6. Clear Your Bag and Start Over

Sometimes your checkout session on Apple’s servers gets corrupted. A clear sign of this is when you add an iPhone to your bag, but the bag icon still shows as empty. Go to your bag, manually remove all items, close the app or browser tab, and start the entire configuration process again.

What To Do if Your Desired iPhone 17 Model is Sold Out

If these steps took too long and your delivery date has slipped into late October, don’t despair. You still have options:

Check Carrier Websites: AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have their own separate inventory allocations. Their websites might be struggling, too, but it’s worth a shot.

AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have their own separate inventory allocations. Their websites might be struggling, too, but it’s worth a shot. Look at Major Retailers: Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are also official Apple resellers with their own stock.

Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are also official Apple resellers with their own stock. Opt for In-Store Pickup: As you proceed through checkout on Apple’s site, check for launch day in-store pickup availability. This option often has separate inventory and can be a great way to get your device on day one.

Pre-ordering the latest iPhone can be a stressful experience, but these issues are temporary. By methodically switching platforms, ensuring your data is correct, and having a backup plan, you can beat the rush. For a complete rundown of what’s new, check out our coverage of the [new features in the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro].