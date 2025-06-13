Apple quietly Updates iOS 26 Developer Beta to Fix Early Issues

Apple has pushed out an updated version of the iOS 26 developer beta just four days after its initial release at WWDC. While the update still carries the “beta 1” label, the internal build number has changed from 23A5260n to 23A5260u, indicating minor but important revisions. The update likely addresses critical bugs or security flaws without introducing new features.

The original developer beta of iOS 26 includes everything Apple previewed during its keynote, Liquid Glass, a redesigned Phone app, and a revamped Camera and Photos experience. While these features are available to explore now, the software remains unstable. Unless you’re a developer or prepared to deal with major bugs and performance issues, it’s best to wait.

Public Beta Coming in July

The public beta of iOS 26 will roll out in July after Apple completes a few more developer-only releases. If you want to test it early, you can sign up through Apple’s Beta Software Program. After enrolling, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and select the iOS Public Beta option. You may need to wait a few minutes for it to appear.

You don’t need to pay for the $99 developer program to access the developer beta. A free Apple developer account is enough. Download the Apple Developer App from the App Store, log in with your Apple ID, and opt in through Software Update.

Macworld reported that Apple has not listed any new features in this update, reinforcing the assumption that it’s a patch to fix underlying issues. The final public release of iOS 26 is expected this fall.