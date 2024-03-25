New Apple Website Helps You Find out Why You Should Upgrade Your iPhone

Apple has a new website that should help assist you in buying a new iPhone. Spotted by 9to5Mac, the appropriately named “Reasons to Upgrade” webpage is best suited for those who have an iPhone 11 or up to iPhone 12 and want to jump to a new iPhone 15. It is pretty informative, to say the least.

While Apple has long had a comparison tool for iPhones, this newer page is a lot more marketing and consumer-friendly with fancy visuals. Pick what iPhone you want to upgrade from, and upgrade to, and you’ll see a trade-in value for that Phone. Unfortunately, though, only the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series are covered. The iPhone 13 and 14 are noticeably absent, likely due to their newer age.

Once you have your iPhone selected, scroll down, and you’ll also see detailed information about the changes between generations. That includes the benefits of the camera resolution, storage space, and changes like USB-C. You’ll even see specs about how much faster the newer phone will be. Of course, the website informs about Apple’s Quick Start feature, iCloud, cellular activation with eSIM, and why you should buy directly from Apple.

Those who might not be technically savvy, or too knowledgeable of specifications tables that Apple’s existing “compare” tool offers will be sure to appreciate this new website. Buying an iPhone through Apple has always been simple, but this new website helps make it even more easy.