Apple hit out at a report from Democrat staff to the U.S. House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, released Tuesday, that found it has “monopoly power.” The company said it “vehemently disagree[s]” with the findings.

‘Scrappy Underdogs’ Have Become ‘Oil Barons And Railroad Tycoons’

Lawmakers have been looking into the positions of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google for 16-months. This included a high-profile appearance from the firms’ CEOS in July. The report said that “that once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons.”

Elsewhere, it said that “over the past decade, once-competitive mobile operating systems like Nokia, BlackBerry, and Microsoft struggled to survive as Apple and Google grew more dominant, eventually exiting the marketplace altogether.”

Regarding the App Store specifically, the Democratic staff concluded:

Apple has not produced any evidence that the App Store is not the sole means of distributing apps on iOS devices and that it does not exert monopoly power over app distribution. As CNBC noted, Republicans objected to some of the more stringent proposals in the report.

Apple Rejects Findings of Antitrust Subcomittee Staff Report

Apple, it’s fair to say, does not agree with those findings. In a statement given to Macrumors, the company said: