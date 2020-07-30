Five Key Tim Cook Quotes From Big Tech’s Big Hearing

Tim Cook received noticeably fewer questions that his fellow tech CEOs and Wednesday’s antitrust hearing. However, he was still involved in some key moments.

Apple Has ‘Opened The Gate Wider’

Unsurprisingly, Mr. Cook was keen to standby the previously used defense that Apple treats all developers the same and offers them all the same opportunity. “If Apple is a gatekeeper, what we have done is open the gate wider,” he said.

App Store Created an ‘Economic Miracle

In a similar vein, the Apple CEO told lawmakers that “It’s an economic miracle that the ‌App Store‌ allows a person in their basement to start a company and serve 170 countries in the world.” Hed continued: “I believe it’s the highest job creator in the last decade.”

Highlighting Education

Mr. Cook was also keen to emphasize Apple’s contribution in the education space and how that has helped during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re proud of what we’ve done in education,” he said. “We’re serving that market in a significant way. We will work with people who move from a physical to virtual world because of the pandemic.”

Responding to the ‘Hey’ App Controversy

In a slight deviation from the talking points, Mr. Cook tackled the Hey email app controversy directly. “Hey is in the ‌App Store‌ today and we’re happy that they’re there,” he said. “I believe they have a version of their product for free so they’re not paying anything on that. I would also say that the 15 or 30 percent is for lots of different services, compilers, programming languages, APIs, etc.”

Keep Kids Safe by Removing Some Parental Control Apps

Another controversy that the Apple CEO responded to surrounding the removal of parental control apps from the App Store, following Apple releasing its in-house Screen Time feature. “We were worried about the safety of kids,” Mr. Cook said, referencing Apple’s insistence that the apps in questions used Mobile Device Management and put children’s privacy in jeopardy.

