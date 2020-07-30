Apple Store ‘For You’ Tab Personalizes Your Experience

The new Apple Store “For You” Tab personalizes your app experience with recommendations. You can also compare your iPhone with other models if you’re looking to buy a new one.

Apple Store For You

The For You tab is something we’ve been seeing in other Apple apps, like Books, Music, and Photos, with additional For You content sections in News. It’s the area where Apple’s machine learning algorithms suggest new content based on what you have already consumed.

Apple Store’s For You section gives you access to your list of devices, order status, device tips, reservations, services, and accessory recommendations.

Another update is the ability to instantly compare your iPhone with other models to find the best model for you, although I haven’t been able to figure out where this feature is.