Apple Considered 40 Percent App Store Fee

Apple execs discussed taking a cut as high as 40 percent from third-party App Store subscriptions it has emerged. An email from Eddy Cue, revealed Wednesday as part of the House’s antitrust committee, suggested the fee for the first year. It ultimately ended up at 30 percent, although some companies got a half-price deal.

Apple ‘Leaving Money on The Table’

The email from Mr. Cue to fellow executives Jai Chulani, Jeff Robbin, and Josh Lippmann, dated March 17, 2011, said: