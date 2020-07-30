Telegram Files Complaint Against Apple With EU

Telegram has become the latest firm to file an antitrust complaint against Apple to the European Union. The encrypted messaging app protested Apple’s argument that App Store commissions keep it running (via Financial Times ).

Apple Has ‘Monopolistic Power’, Claims Telegram

The Telegram complaint alleges that Apple has “monopolistic power” and is able to curb external innovation. “For that same reason Apple is able to charge a colossal 30 per cent commission on turnover of any digital service provided by the applications on the App Store, including but not limited to the sales of the apps themselves or any fees for premium services on those apps,” it added.