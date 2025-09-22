Apple Releases First Developer Beta of visionOS 26.1

Apple has released the first developer beta of visionOS 26.1, arriving shortly after the official rollout of visionOS 26 last week. The new build, numbered 23N5013j, focuses on stability and bug fixes rather than headline features.

Unlike visionOS 26, which introduced spatial widgets, improved personas, spatial scenes, PS VR2 controller support, and a new Jupiter environment, this 26.1 beta is centered on behind-the-scenes refinements. Developers installing the build should expect performance optimizations and fixes for early issues reported after the main release. At this stage, no major user-facing changes or visual updates have been identified.

The update continues Apple’s common approach of following large releases with smaller “.1” updates. These iterations address stability concerns and improve performance as more people test the system in real-world conditions.

How to Install the Beta

Developers with a Vision Pro can access the beta by opening Settings, selecting General, choosing Software Update, then tapping Beta Updates and enabling visionOS Developer Beta. This release is available only to registered developers and has not yet been rolled out as a public beta.

Apple is running parallel beta programs across iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS, all of which are receiving similar 26.1 builds. The focus across platforms remains on smoothing out the experience after the large-scale updates earlier in September.

For now, visionOS 26.1 is best seen as a maintenance release. While no significant new features have been spotted, developers will continue to test and share findings as Apple prepares for a future public release.