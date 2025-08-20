Apple Releases iOS 18.6.2 With Critical Security Fixes

Apple has released iOS 18.6.2 for iPhone users, a software update that focuses on security improvements rather than new features. You can install it now by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your device.

What’s New in iOS 18.6.2

The previous version, iOS 18.6.1, restored Blood Oxygen monitoring on compatible Apple Watch models. iOS 18.6.2, however, is a smaller update designed to strengthen system security. Apple’s release notes describe it as providing “important security fixes” and recommend the update for all users.

This update arrives just weeks before iOS 26 is expected to roll out. With no sign yet of an iOS 18.7 build in development, iOS 18.6.2 may stand as the last iPhone update before the next major version launches. Users who choose not to install iOS 26 immediately can expect iOS 18.6.2 to remain a stable option for the near future.

Release Across Devices

Alongside iOS 18.6.2, Apple also released iPadOS 18.6.2 and iPadOS 17.7.10. The latter is intended for iPads that cannot run iPadOS 18. All three versions include the same focus on tightening security.

Apple stated in its support documentation: “This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.” The company directs users to its official security updates page for details on the patches included.

Industry watchers note that Apple is currently using the iOS 26 beta cycle to test new features such as the Liquid Glass redesign. Until that update is released publicly, iOS 18.6.2 will likely remain the most reliable software version available for iPhones.