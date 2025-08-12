Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 6 for iPhone to Developers

Apple has rolled out iOS 26 beta 6 to registered developers, marking another step toward the software’s expected public release next month. The update, build number 23A5318c, follows beta 5’s debut last week and continues Apple’s iterative refinements ahead of the final launch.

Incremental Changes Ahead of Release

While Apple has not detailed every adjustment in beta 6, earlier betas introduced notable interface and feature changes. Beta 2 improved legibility in Control Center, reorganized Safari menus, and enhanced accessibility with bordered elements in High Contrast Mode. Beta 3 modified tab bar transparency and added new wallpaper options, although some transparency tweaks were reversed in beta 4. That release also reintroduced notification summaries for select news and entertainment apps after a temporary pause tied to concerns over Apple Intelligence’s text summaries altering headline meaning.

Beta 5 responded to user feedback by restoring the Select button in Mail and adding a toggle to bring back the classic Camera swipe direction. It also included several smaller usability adjustments. These updates build on the major iOS 26 changes Apple outlined during its announcement, including the “Liquid Glass” design language, expanded Apple Intelligence tools, and upgrades to core apps like Phone, Messages, Maps, and Wallet.

Access for Developers

Developers can install iOS 26 beta 6 via the Apple Developer Program or directly through Settings under General > Software Update. As with all pre release software, Apple advises installing the beta on a secondary device and make sure a complete backup before proceeding.