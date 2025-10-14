Apple releases macOS 26.1 public beta 3

Apple has released macOS 26.1 public beta 3, following yesterday’s developer build. The update carries build 25B5062e and arrives as part of Apple’s regular post-launch cycle for macOS Tahoe 26.

Apple positions 26.1 as a maintenance release that sharpens stability, performance, and developer compatibility after the major September rollout of Tahoe 26. The company’s public release materials do not list new user-facing features specific to public beta 3. Expect bug fixes, refinements, and updated SDK components that keep third-party apps in step with the platform.

Build details

If you track versions, public beta 3 matches the developer stream on versioning, with build 25B5062e confirmed on Apple’s Software Releases page. That page also timestamps the rollout on October 13 for developers, with the public beta following today. This aligns testing tracks without splitting features between cohorts.

How to install

You can join the Apple Beta Software Program, enroll your Mac, and fetch the update from System Settings. After you enroll, open System Settings, select General, choose Software Update, tap the info button next to Beta Updates, and select the macOS Public Beta channel. Install from there. Back up your Mac before you start.

Tahoe 26 introduced the new look and Apple Intelligence framework across the Mac. Point releases like 26.1 typically smooth rough edges from that foundation and keep APIs stable for developers before the wider feature cadence resumes. If you rely on your Mac for critical work, install on a secondary machine or a separate APFS volume to avoid disruption.

macOS 26.1 public beta 3 advances Tahoe’s post-release polish. You get Apple’s latest fixes and app compatibility updates, a confirmed build number for tracking, and a straightforward install path through Apple’s beta program.