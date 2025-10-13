macOS 26.1 Beta 3 Now Available for Developers

Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.1 beta 3 to developers, only days after beta 2 arrived on October 6. This version continues to refine the foundation for what appears to be the company’s next major AI push.

Building on Early AI Integration

According to Apple’s release notes, earlier betas of macOS 26.1 introduced the first signs of MCP adoption, a framework that connects Apple’s AI capabilities across platforms. The 26.1 update also adds “initial support for third-party models in Image Playground beyond ChatGPT,” expanding how developers test generative tools inside macOS. These additions signal Apple’s intent to create a more flexible ecosystem for machine learning without limiting users to in-house solutions.

The beta doesn’t advertise visible design changes, but it quietly improves performance and stability following the official release of macOS Tahoe 26 in September. The build number for this release is 25B5062e, marking another small but steady step in preparing for AI-driven features expected to debut later this cycle.

If you’re a registered developer, you can install macOS Tahoe 26.1 beta 3 directly from System Settings. Back up your Mac, head to General > Software Update, click the “i” icon next to Beta Updates, select “macOS Developer Tahoe Beta,” and confirm your choice.

Apple’s focus on these incremental betas suggests the company is methodically laying the groundwork before larger features arrive, keeping macOS stable while readying it for smarter tools ahead.