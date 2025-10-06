macOS Tahoe 26.1 beta 2 now available for developers

Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.1 developer beta 2 to testers, build 25B5057f. You get a stability pass after last month’s 26.1 launch and fresh groundwork for Apple’s upcoming AI features.

What changes in beta 2

You install this build for polish. Apple targets performance, app crashes, and smaller UI glitches that slipped past the .0 cycle. You also see continued work on platform AI.

Under the hood, Apple keeps laying rails for features developers started spotting in beta 1. You test on this build to validate that work and catch regressions before public release.

Framework hooks that prepare MCP support across macOS and other Apple platforms.

Adjustments that expand Image Playground compatibility beyond ChatGPT, aligning the feature with more apps and workflows.

General performance improvements in windowing, media, and networking stacks.

Fixes for extension reliability and background tasks.

How to install developer beta 2

Follow these steps on a test machine. Back up first.

Back up your Mac. Open System Settings. Go to General, then Software Update. Click the i icon next to Beta Updates. Choose macOS Developer Tahoe Beta from the dropdown. Click Done and start the download.

Why this release matters

You use point releases like 26.1 to stabilize your apps against rapid OS changes and to align with Apple’s AI direction. Testing on build 25B5057f helps you verify extensions, sandbox entitlements, and media pipelines while Apple finalizes APIs that tie into on-device models and image features.

New features stay mostly behind the curtain here, which is typical for a second developer seed. Your job is to confirm performance, file system access expectations, and any UI edge cases introduced after 26.0.