Apple releases macOS Tahoe 26.1 public beta 1

Apple has released the first public beta of macOS Tahoe 26.1, giving users outside the developer program an early look at what’s coming next for the Mac. The update follows the initial developer beta and uses the same build number, 25B5042k.

How to install macOS Tahoe 26.1 public beta

If you want to try the update, you’ll need to enroll in Apple’s public beta program at https://beta.apple.com/. After signing in, follow these steps:

Open System Settings Go to General > Software Update Click the i icon next to Beta Updates From the dropdown menu, select macOS Tahoe 26 Public Beta Hit Done

Once enrolled, the update will appear in Software Update for download and installation.

What to expect in this release

Apple has not packed this beta with major changes. Instead, macOS Tahoe 26.1 seems designed to prepare the system for larger updates later in the cycle. The company is using this phase to stabilize performance and refine existing features before adding anything new.

Same build as developer beta 1

The public beta released today matches the developer beta that came out earlier this week. Both share the build number 25B5042k, signaling that no new changes were introduced between the two releases.