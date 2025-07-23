Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26 Beta 4 to Developers

Apple has rolled out the fourth developer beta of macOS Tahoe 26, build number 25A5316i, continuing its gradual preview of what’s coming to Macs later this year. The update includes some interface changes, tweaks to Safari, and the expected under-the-hood adjustments. But the broader context is clear: Apple is inching closer to the public beta launch, which appears imminent.

macOS Tahoe 26 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s desktop strategy. It introduces the new Liquid Glass design, now dialed back slightly in the latest beta, though the transparency effect is still more visible on iOS 26. This beta also adds a new screensaver and improves Safari by making the active tab more obvious, small details but useful ones. Notably, the beta faced a brief rollout delay for Apple Silicon Macs due to technical issues, which now appear resolved.

The system update brings Live Activities to the Mac for the first time. Spotlight has been overhauled with clipboard history and tighter Shortcuts integration. A new Phone app bridges the gap between macOS and iPhone, allowing you to take calls and access Live Translation across Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls. These upgrades point to a tighter Apple ecosystem, driven by both software design and AI features bundled under “Apple Intelligence.”

The Journal app, long seen on iOS, is now present on macOS, and a new Games app promises more structure around installed and cloud-based titles. While Apple hasn’t detailed every change in beta 4, early testers have confirmed that these features remain intact and refined.

Apple released the OTA version of this beta shortly after the initial developer-only download appeared on its website, suggesting confidence in stability. This follows the company’s pattern of iterating quickly in early beta cycles.

Apple also briefly released the macOS Tahoe 26 public beta by mistake during the rollout of the latest Sequoia betas. It was pulled almost immediately, but the timing suggests the official public beta is just days away.

Apple’s own release notes for beta 4 confirm the build number and installation instructions. You can access the beta through System Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates, assuming you’re on macOS Ventura 13.4 or later. For Apple Silicon machines, a full restore image is available through the Apple Developer Program.

macOS Tahoe 26 is clearly gearing up for its wider release, combining visual refreshes, functional upgrades, and tighter iOS integration. As with any beta, Apple advises developers to back up their Macs before installation. More refinements are expected in the coming weeks as the update moves closer to final release.