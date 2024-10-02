Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

After the recent release of a new firmware update for AirPods, Apple has now announced a new beta firmware specifically for the AirPods Pro 2. The latest beta, identified by build number 7B5013c, is now available to developers, while the most recent public firmware version remains at 7A305, as revealed by MacRumors.

Apple has not disclosed specific changes included in this beta release, the company has been actively developing new hearing aid features for its AirPods Pro 2. These changes could be rolled out later this year, although there is no exact release date as of now.

Updating the firmware on AirPods can be somewhat vague, as there is no manual update option. For those already running beta firmware, updates will automatically download when the AirPods are paired with an iPhone that is connected to the internet.

If you’re looking to install beta firmware on your AirPods for the first time, follow these steps:

Download Xcode 16 to enable the Developer menu on your iPhone or iPad. Access the Developer menu and select the option to install beta firmware on your AirPods.

You will need iOS 18 installed on your device.

Are you planning to test out this update on your AirPods Pro 2s?