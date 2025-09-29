Apple releases watchOS 26.0.2, visionOS 26.0.1, tvOS 26.0.1 and more

Apple pushed its first point updates for the fall cycle today: watchOS 26.0.2, visionOS 26.0.1, and tvOS 26.0.1. You can install them now from Settings on each device. HomePod Software 26.0.1 is also available through the Home app. The common thread is simple. Apple says these updates deliver bug fixes and important security patches.

watchOS jumps straight to 26.0.2 because Apple already shipped watchOS 26.0.1 earlier this month to enable Messages and Find My on Apple Watch Ultra 3 units sold in Mexico. Today’s build brings the rest of the lineup current.

What changed

Apple’s notes are brief, but the timing tells you what to expect. Early point releases mop up issues that surface after a major OS launch and close security holes disclosed privately to Apple. The company groups fixes across platforms to stabilize the ecosystem quickly. You should update if you run watchOS 26, use Apple TV as a Home hub, or depend on Vision Pro for work.

The broader 26.0.1 wave also hit iPhone, iPad, and Mac today with specific fixes for connectivity and reliability. That context underscores that Apple is clearing bugs across the stack, not just wearables, TV, and Vision Pro.

How to install

Do this on each device:

Apple Watch : Open Settings on the watch or use the Watch app on iPhone. Go to General > Software Update . Keep the watch on charger with at least 50 percent battery.

: Open on the watch or use the Watch app on iPhone. Go to . Keep the watch on charger with at least 50 percent battery. Apple TV : Open Settings > System > Software Updates . Choose Update Software .

: Open . Choose . Apple Vision Pro : Open Settings > General > Software Update in visionOS.

: Open in visionOS. HomePod: In the Home app on iPhone or iPad, tap Home Settings > Software Update.

Security notes

Apple publishes detailed security advisories after patches roll out. For the 26 cycle, Apple has already listed base OS security content and maintains a running page that will add today’s entries once processed. Check that page if you track CVEs or manage devices.

HomePod 26.0.1 context

Apple’s smart speaker also gets a 26.0.1 update today. The broader 26 release introduced features like expanded voice controls and Apple Music Crossfade. Expect 26.0.1 to clean up early bugs from that rollout. Update through the Home app.

Update your Apple Watch, Apple TV, Vision Pro, and HomePod today. You get stability gains and fresh security fixes. That is the right move this early in the cycle.