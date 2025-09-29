Apple releases iOS 26.0.1 for all users

Apple has released iOS 26.0.1 for iPhone. You should install it today if you already moved to iOS 26. This first point update targets early launch bugs and tightens security.

What’s fixed

Apple calls out several high-impact issues that iOS 26.0.1 resolves:

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth occasionally disconnect on iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models.

Some iPhones lose cellular service after updating to iOS 26.

Photos shot under certain lighting on iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro show unexpected artifacts.

Home screen app icons appear blank after applying a custom tint.

VoiceOver turns off for some users after updating to iOS 26.

Major iOS releases always surface edge-case bugs once millions install them. iOS 26 launched alongside new iPhones, which limited pre-release testing on iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air hardware. A quick 26.0.1 patch follows Apple’s usual cadence and should stabilize connectivity, accessibility, and camera behavior for early adopters.

You can expect Apple to keep shipping small rapid patches as needed. That pattern has held for years after big fall releases.

iPadOS and older iOS devices

iPadOS 26.0.1 is also out. It fixes the same VoiceOver problem and a bug where the floating keyboard moves around unexpectedly.

If your device does not support iOS 26, Apple has released iOS 18.7.1. Install it to pick up the latest security fixes compatible with older hardware.

Charge your device above 50 percent or plug it in.

Connect to reliable Wi-Fi.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Tap Download and Install. Restart when prompted.

Create a quick iCloud or computer backup before you start. You will save time if anything goes wrong.

In its official iOS 26.0.1 release notes, Apple lists the fixes above and recommends the update for all users. Apple’s security content page explains the patches included in this build and provides CVE details. See Apple Support: security content.