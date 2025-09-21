All iPadOS 26 Bugs and How to Fix Them

The release of iPadOS 26 brought a major overhaul to the iPad experience, but the launch has been plagued by a significant number of bugs affecting performance, usability, and core features. For those who have already updated, navigating these issues can be frustrating. This comprehensive guide covers every widely reported problem, from minor annoyances to critical flaws, and provides the best available workarounds.

System Performance and Stability

1. UI Lag and Stuttering Animations

The Bug: Even on powerful iPad Pro models, users are reporting significant UI lag. The new “Liquid Glass” animations cause stuttering when opening apps, swiping to the App Library, or pulling down menus, making the system feel sluggish.

The Fix: A temporary restart can help. For a more permanent solution until a patch arrives, go to Settings > Accessibility > Motion and enable Reduce Motion to disable the most demanding visual effects.

2. System Freezes and Random Crashes

The Bug: Some iPads are freezing or crashing entirely, forcing the device to “respring” back to the Lock Screen. In some cases, Home Screen icons disappear, leaving only the wallpaper, or the device becomes completely unresponsive.

The Fix: A force restart (press and release volume up, press and release volume down, then hold the power button) is the best immediate solution. These stability issues are a high priority for Apple and should be addressed in the next point-release update.

The Bug: Many iPads are running noticeably hotter and draining the battery faster right after the update.

The Fix: Apple has confirmed this is often temporary. The device is performing background tasks like re-indexing your files and photos. This process can take a day or two to complete. During this time, keep your device plugged in when possible, and the issue should resolve itself.

4. High System Data and Memory Usage

The Bug: A number of users have seen the “System Data” category in their storage settings swell to an unusually large size. This could indicate a memory leak or an accumulation of cached files and logs.

The Fix: A simple reboot can sometimes clear these caches. This issue is expected to be properly fixed in a future update that includes cleanup and optimization routines.

UI, UX, and Display Glitches

5. Slide Over Removed and Multitasking Changes

The Bug: The new Mac-like windowing system in Stage Manager has completely removed the popular Slide Over feature, and many users find the new system less efficient for basic split-screen tasks. This is a design change, but it’s one of the most common user experience complaints.

The Fix: There is no way to bring back the old multitasking system. If you find Stage Manager cumbersome, you can disable it from Control Center to return to a more traditional single-app or two-app view.

6. Stage Manager Windowing Bugs

The Bug: The new free-form windows in Stage Manager are glitchy. Windows can improperly overlap, resize incorrectly, or snap back to a previous position. Users also report graphical artifacts in window shadows and freezes when using the window picker.

The Fix: There are no direct fixes, but restarting your iPad can temporarily improve stability. Turning Stage Manager off and on again may also help.

7. Home Screen Icon Redraw and Flicker

The Bug: When closing an app or swiping between Home Screen pages, icons visibly flicker or redraw instead of animating smoothly. This visual bug was present in the beta and was not fixed in the final release.

The Fix: This is a cosmetic bug that requires a patch from Apple. Enabling Reduce Motion (as mentioned above) may help minimize its appearance.

8. Screen Rotation and Brightness Bugs

The Bug: Some iPads are failing to rotate the screen orientation when the device is turned. Separately, another bug causes the screen brightness to dim unexpectedly, requiring manual readjustment.

The Fix: These are sporadic bugs that can usually be resolved by locking and unlocking the screen or restarting the device.

9. Pink Screen in Video Playback

The Bug: A strange graphical glitch has been reported where video streaming apps, like Netflix, will occasionally display a pink static overlay or tint the entire screen pink during playback.

The Fix: This appears to be a graphics driver issue. Switching to another app and then back can clear the pink screen. Users have also had success by deleting and reinstalling the affected streaming app.

10. Readability Issues with “Liquid Glass” Theme

The Bug: The new translucent, glossy “Liquid Glass” theme is not a hit with everyone. Some users find the highlights and reflections on icons and menus distracting and claim it can hurt readability.

The Fix: While you cannot disable the theme entirely, you can go to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size and enable Increase Contrast to reduce the transparency effects and improve text legibility.

App and Safari Problems

11. Third-Party App Crashes

The Bug: Many apps that haven’t been updated for the new OS are crashing or freezing. This is common after any major iPadOS update as developers work to ensure compatibility.

The Fix: Go to the App Store and ensure all your applications are updated. If a specific app continues to crash, a delete-and-reinstall cycle often works.

12. Safari Bugs and Web App Instability

The Bug: Safari is reportedly quite buggy, with pages freezing, the new tab interface failing, and web apps saved to the Home Screen crashing frequently.

The Fix: For minor issues, clearing your browser cache may help. However, these core bugs will require a dedicated Safari update from Apple, likely bundled with iPadOS 26.1.

13. Journal App Lag with Apple Pencil

The Bug: Apple’s new Journal app is described as “unusable” by some iPad users. It freezes and lags, especially when trying to write with an Apple Pencil, where handwritten text appears in delayed bursts.

The Fix: This is an app-specific performance bug. There is no workaround currently, and users will have to wait for Apple to issue an update to the Journal app itself.

14. App Launching and Backgrounding Bug

The Bug: Tapping an app icon doesn’t always bring it to the foreground if it’s already running. The system may do nothing for a few seconds or incorrectly open a new instance of the app.

The Fix: This is an OS-level bug in how background apps are resumed. Instead of tapping the icon, try using the app switcher or Stage Manager to select the running app window directly.

Battery and Charging Issues

15. Widespread Accelerated Battery Drain

The Bug: A massive number of users are reporting significantly worse battery life since updating. The drain is often rapid and occurs even on newer iPad models.

The Fix: First, wait a couple of days for background indexing to finish. If the drain persists, reduce battery usage by turning off Background App Refresh and lowering screen brightness. A patch from Apple will be needed to fully resolve this.

16. Battery Health and Charging Glitches

The Bug: Some users have noted oddities with battery reporting, including sudden drops in the reported “Maximum Capacity” percentage. Others have found that Optimized Battery Charging acts erratically, or the battery percentage indicator gets stuck.

The Fix: A sudden drop in battery health may be a one-time recalibration. For a stuck battery percentage, a restart will refresh the reading.

Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular)

17. Wi-Fi Drops and “No Internet” Errors

The Bug: iPads may show a full Wi-Fi signal but have no actual internet connection. Others experience intermittent drops from their network.

The Fix: The quickest fix is to toggle Airplane Mode on and off. For more persistent issues, go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPad > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

18. Bluetooth Accessory Instability

The Bug: Bluetooth keyboards, mice, and AirPods are randomly disconnecting and reconnecting. This seems to be more common when multitasking.

The Fix: Go to your Bluetooth settings, “Forget” the problematic device, and then re-pair it. This often creates a more stable connection.

Input and Accessibility Bugs

19. CRITICAL: Apple Pencil Constantly Disconnecting

The Bug: This is one of the most severe issues in iPadOS 26. The Apple Pencil constantly disconnects, often within seconds of being attached. The Pencil’s battery status can also get stuck. This bug affects all Pencil models and breaks the core workflow for artists and students.

The Fix: There is no reliable fix. The only workaround is to detach and reattach the Pencil every time it disconnects. This is a critical bug that Apple is expected to fix in iPadOS 26.1.

20. Keyboard Failures (On-Screen and Physical)

The Bug: The on-screen keyboard sometimes fails to appear when a text field is tapped. Physical keyboards can also become unresponsive, with typing input getting “stuck” in the wrong app window.

The Fix: Tapping the screen again or restarting the device can restore keyboard functionality. If you use a hardware keyboard, toggling Stage Manager off and on may also help.

21. Palm Rejection Failure in Preview App

The Bug: When using the Apple Pencil to mark up a document in Apple’s new Preview app, palm rejection can fail. Resting your hand on the screen may accidentally trigger a zoom or scroll gesture.

The Fix: This is an app-specific bug. The only current workarounds are to use a third-party PDF app like GoodNotes or to try to draw without resting your palm on the screen.

Critical and Device-Breaking Issues

The Bug: In very rare instances, the update process itself has failed and bricked the device, putting it into a recovery loop that cannot be fixed, even by restoring with a Mac. This can result in a logic board failure.

The Fix: This is not a fixable bug for the user. If your device enters a restore loop and fails with an error code (like error 9), contact Apple Support immediately. Always ensure you have a full backup before performing a major OS update.

While iPadOS 26 introduces exciting new capabilities, its initial release is clearly unstable for many. Most of these problems are software-related and are expected to be addressed by Apple in the coming weeks with the release of iPadOS 26.1. Until then, users can rely on the workarounds above to mitigate the most frustrating issues.