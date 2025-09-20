Should you update to iPadOS 26? A clear, research-backed answer

For most people—especially on M-series iPads—update now. iPadOS 26 brings a real windowed desktop model, a redesigned “Liquid Glass” UI, and broader Apple Intelligence features that materially improve day-to-day use.



The biggest gotchas: Slide Over/Split View are gone (your multitasking muscle memory will change), some users report eye strain with Liquid Glass, and—as with any major update—there can be short-term battery and heat spikes while the system reindexes. If you rely on legacy Slide Over workflows or you’re on older A-series iPads, consider waiting for 26.1.

What’s meaningfully new

True windowing (Mac-like multitasking). Apps can open in multiple resizable windows that overlap and snap—far beyond Stage Manager. This is the single biggest reason to upgrade if you multitask.



A refreshed, lens-like look across system chrome. It's opinionated—and some users love the depth and motion.

Compatibility and support

Apple’s official pages and major outlets list broad support, with the new windowing model rolling out widely (not just to M-series). Still, the best experience is on M-series iPad Pro/Air. Verify that your exact model is on Apple’s iPadOS 26 list before updating.

Known issues and trade-offs

Slide Over/Split View removed. If your workflow depended on Slide Over's skinny floating pane, you'll need to recreate it with a small free-form window. Some power users miss the old behavior.



Anecdotal stutters on older A-series iPads. Some users on 2018/2020 Pro or older hardware report animation hiccups; others say it's smooth after the post-update churn.

M-series iPad Pro/Air owners. Big multitasking gains, best AI feature coverage, and the smoothest performance.



The new windowing model alone is a productivity upgrade. People who want desk-phone convenience. The new Phone app + Continuity turns your iPad into a legit call console.

Who may want to wait for 26.1

Heavy Slide Over/Split View users. If the old paradigm was central to your routine, give yourself time to retrain or wait for refinements.



Older A-series devices used for mission-critical work. Let early patches land if performance worries you.

Confirm support for your exact model on Apple’s iPadOS 26 page. Back up (iCloud or Finder). Free 10–15 GB for the install and post-update churn. Plan 24–48 hours for background reindexing to normalize battery/heat. (Apple notes this for iOS; iPadOS behavior is similar.) After updating, if Liquid Glass bothers you, adjust Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size.

Verdict