All Reported iOS 26 Bugs and Issues with Fixes

iOS 26 brings the flashy “Liquid Glass” look and new Apple Intelligence tricks, but early adopters are reporting bugs across camera, connectivity, Messages, CarPlay, and more. Here’s a researched roundup with practical workarounds.

Short take: iOS 26 is a big, ambitious release with a bold redesign. Most issues are nuisance-level and should settle with point releases, but there are some standouts like camera black screens, random network drops, and CarPlay scaling glitches that may disrupt daily use. If your iPhone is mission-critical (rideshare, CarPlay commute, business calls), wait for 26.0.1. If you update now, back up first and use the quick fixes below.

Pros Major redesign and new features land as promised

Many bugs have workarounds or are already improving across late betas/RC

Apple acknowledges temporary battery/performance impact post-update (normal) Cons Camera/Face ID failures and Photos crashes reported by some beta and day-one users

Intermittent connectivity and CarPlay UI scaling issues

Messaging oddities (iMessage → SMS/RCS) for a subset of users

What changed in iOS 26 (and why it matters for bugs)

Apple’s “Liquid Glass” refresh pushes translucency, layers, and new animations system-wide. They’re gorgeous, but early betas drew legibility complaints that Apple has been tuning. Big visual shifts can surface contrast/UI bugs, especially in Control Center and notifications.

The release also expands Apple Intelligence, which downloads on-device models and does post-install re-indexing, another common trigger for short-term battery/heat complaints after major updates.

The bug list: what we’re seeing right now

1) Camera failures and Face ID oddities

Symptoms: Black viewfinder, crashes on open, or Face ID not responding. Some report the camera works again after a delay or reboot.

Try this:

Force-quit Camera → reopen. Reboot the phone. If it persists: Settings → General → Transfer or Reset → Reset → Reset All Settings. Check Settings → Face ID & Passcode → Reset Face ID, then set it up again.

If third-party camera apps fail too, it’s system-level. Report it (see “How to report a bug” below).

2) Random “no internet” despite full bars

Symptoms: Full Wi-Fi or cellular bars but apps act offline until restart; brief drops of Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth at once.

Try this:

Settings → General → Transfer or Reset → Reset → Reset Network Settings. Toggle Airplane Mode for 10 seconds. If on dual-SIM, switch default line off/on.

3) CarPlay connection and scaling glitches

Symptoms: Fails to connect with some head units, or UI renders comically small. Unsafe while driving.

Try this:

Forget the car in Settings → General → CarPlay and re-pair. Try a different cable/USB port if wired. Disable any “zoom/adaptive scaling” toggle in iOS/car settings.

If nothing works, consider staying on iOS 18 (here’s how to downgrade safely).

4) Photos app crashes and sluggish media access

Symptoms: Photos crashes when browsing or when apps request photo access; sluggish library after update.

Try this:

Settings → Privacy → Photos: toggle access for the app. Force-quit Photos; reboot. If persistent, Reset All Settings (data is safe).

5) Messages/iMessage behaving weirdly (SMS/RCS fallback)

Symptoms: Threads flip from iMessage to SMS or RCS unexpectedly.

Try this:

Settings → Messages: toggle iMessage off/on. Sign out/in of Apple ID for iMessage. Verify carrier line in Send & Receive.

Check Apple’s System Status if activation delays persist.

6) Battery drain, heat, and “model downloads stuck”

Symptoms: Higher drain and heat for a day or two. Some devices show Apple Intelligence model downloads stuck.

Try this:

Give it 24–72 hours on charger/Wi-Fi with the screen off. If model downloads stall, switch from Wi-Fi to cellular. Or Reset All Settings, then retry.

More details: iOS 26 battery drain explained.

7) Accessibility/legibility regressions with Liquid Glass

Symptoms: Low-contrast UI in Control Center; readability concerns with translucent layers.

Try this:

Settings → Accessibility → Display & Text Size: enable Increase Contrast, Bold Text, Reduce Transparency. Choose calmer wallpapers. Or remove Liquid Glass entirely.

Should you update now or wait?

In short, update now if you don’t depend on CarPlay daily, can tolerate short-term battery drain, and want the redesign/AI features.

Wait for 26.0.1 if you’ve seen camera, CarPlay, or connectivity bugs firsthand, or if your phone is essential for work. For more details, check out our separate article on whether you should update to iOS 26 or not.

If the update doesn’t show up, see fixes here.

Downgrade to iOS 18 (read before you try)

Rolling back from iOS 26 to iOS 18.x won’t restore a backup made on 26; backups aren’t backward-compatible. If you didn’t keep an older backup, you risk data loss. Here’s the safe downgrade guide.