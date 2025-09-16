iOS 26 Stuck on “Update Requested”? Here’s How to Fix It

If your iPhone or iPad is stuck on “Update Requested” when trying to install iOS 26, know that this is one of the most common issues that happens on release day when millions of users are trying to download Apple’s latest software. The good news is that the problem is usually temporary, but if your device stays stuck for hours, there are some simple steps you can take to fix it.

In this guide, we’ll explain what the “Update Requested” message means, why it happens, and how to resolve it quickly so you can enjoy all the new features of iOS 26.

When you see Update Requested in Software Update, your iPhone has told Apple’s servers it wants the update and is now waiting its turn in line. This prevents Apple’s servers from being overloaded. Normally, the message only appears for a few minutes before the update starts downloading.

If it stays stuck for a long time, it could mean:

Apple’s servers are overwhelmed (common on release day — see what time iOS updates come out).

Your Wi-Fi connection isn’t stable.

Your iPhone storage is nearly full.

A temporary glitch in iOS is blocking the download.

Here are the steps to try in order:

1. Check Apple’s Servers

Sometimes, it’s not you — it’s Apple. On major release days, millions of devices request the update at the same time. Visit Apple’s System Status page to check if iOS update servers are having issues. If they are, the best fix is patience.

2. Make Sure You’re on Wi-Fi

iOS updates can’t download over cellular (unless you’re using 5G on certain models). Connect to a reliable Wi-Fi network and keep your iPhone charging.

If your connection is slow, see our guide on iOS updates taking forever to download or install.

3. Free Up Storage Space

If your iPhone is low on storage, the update can’t download. Check under Settings > General > iPhone Storage and remove apps or files you don’t need. For context, here’s how big iOS updates usually are.

4. Restart Your iPhone

A simple restart can clear temporary glitches. Hold down the power button (and volume button on newer models), then slide to power off. Turn it back on and try updating again.

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage, find the iOS 26 update file, and delete it. Then return to Settings > General > Software Update and download it again.

If all else fails, connect your iPhone to a Mac or PC and update via Finder (macOS Sequoia or later) or iTunes (Windows). This bypasses the “Update Requested” stage entirely.

If you’re still having trouble, you may need to downgrade temporarily or wait for Apple to resolve server issues.

