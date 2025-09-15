What Time does iOS 26 Come out?

Apple has confirmed the release of iOS 26 today, September 15. Based on the company’s typical release schedule, the update is expected to be available at approximately 10:00 AM Pacific Time (PT).

Here is a breakdown of what that means for different time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Central Time (CT): 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Mountain Time (MT): 11:00 AM

11:00 AM British Summer Time (BST): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM

It’s important to note that the rollout can sometimes be staggered, so if you don’t see the update immediately, it should appear on your device shortly after the official release time.

What’s New in iOS 26?

This year’s update is a significant one, with a host of new features and a fresh design aesthetic. Here are some of the highlights:

“Liquid Glass” Design: iOS 26 introduces a new visual style called “Liquid Glass,” which brings a translucent and layered look to the interface. This creates a more dynamic and fluid user experience.

iOS 26 introduces a new visual style called “Liquid Glass,” which brings a translucent and layered look to the interface. This creates a more dynamic and fluid user experience. Apple Intelligence: The update includes a deeper integration of Apple’s new AI features, such as Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app.

The update includes a deeper integration of Apple’s new AI features, such as Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app. Enhanced Call and Message Filtering: A new Call Screening feature will prompt unknown callers to state their reason for calling, and a new filter system will automatically sort messages from unknown senders into a separate folder.

A new Call Screening feature will prompt unknown callers to state their reason for calling, and a new filter system will automatically sort messages from unknown senders into a separate folder. Adaptive Power Mode: For iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, a new Adaptive Power Mode will intelligently balance performance and battery life to help your device last longer.

Before you update your iPhone, it’s a good idea to back up your device to iCloud or your computer. You should also make sure you have a stable Wi-Fi connection and that your battery is at least 50% charged.

Once you’re ready, you can update your device by following these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to General > Software Update. The iOS 26 update should appear. Tap Download and Install to begin the process.

The update may take some time to download and install, so be patient. Once it’s complete, your iPhone will restart, and you’ll be running the latest version of iOS.

