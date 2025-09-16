How to Fix iMessage Not Working After iOS 26 Update

Many iPhone users report that iMessage has stopped working properly after installing iOS 26, which Apple released on September 15, 2025. The issues range from activation failures to complete service disruptions. Apple’s System Status page still shows all services as normal, but user reports tell a different story.

New iOS 26 Features in Messages

The iOS 26 update delivered major changes to the Messages app:

Custom Backgrounds : Set conversation backgrounds with photos, colors, generated images, or preset designs like Sky, Water, and Aurora.

: Set conversation backgrounds with photos, colors, generated images, or preset designs like Sky, Water, and Aurora. Enhanced Group Chats : Typing indicators show who’s writing, polls allow up to 12 options, and Apple Cash now works in groups.

: Typing indicators show who’s writing, polls allow up to 12 options, and Apple Cash now works in groups. Message Selection : Copy part of a message instead of the entire bubble.

: Copy part of a message instead of the entire bubble. Unknown Sender Filtering : Messages from unknown contacts move to a separate folder with silenced notifications.

: Messages from unknown contacts move to a separate folder with silenced notifications. Liquid Glass Design: A translucent redesign across iOS (see Liquid Glass explained).

These updates mark the biggest visual and functional overhaul to Messages in years. But the complexity of these changes has also introduced new technical challenges.

Primary Causes of iMessage Problems

Even in the public release, problems arise from:

Server communication failures (blocking activation/delivery)

(blocking activation/delivery) Apple ID authentication issues during upgrade

during upgrade Network configuration corruption (similar to other iOS 26 bugs)

(similar to other iOS 26 bugs) Carrier settings incompatibility with iOS 26’s new messaging stack

Troubleshooting iMessage on iOS 26

1. Basic Checks

iMessage Activation: Settings → Apps → Messages → toggle on iMessage. Check Send & Receive to confirm your number. Apple ID Sign-in: Ensure you’re logged into the correct Apple ID. Network Stability: Test both Wi-Fi and mobile data. iMessage activation works best on Wi-Fi. Date and Time: Settings → General → Date & Time → Set Automatically.

If the basic checks don’t solve your iMessage issues, try these advanced troubleshooting steps. Each one targets a different possible cause of failure.

1. Do a Full iMessage Reset

This clears glitches that occur during the update process.

Open Settings > Messages. Toggle iMessage off.

Perform a hard restart: Press Volume Up, then Volume Down, then hold the Side (Power) button until you see the Apple logo. Once your iPhone reboots, return to Settings > Messages. Toggle iMessage back on. Wait for the activation message to disappear.

2. Reset Network Settings

Corrupted or outdated network settings are a common reason for iMessage activation issues.

Go to Settings > General. Scroll to the bottom and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Reset. Select Reset Network Settings.

Enter your passcode if prompted. Your iPhone will restart. Reconnect to Wi-Fi and test iMessage again.

⚠️ This will remove saved Wi-Fi networks and VPN settings, so make sure you know your passwords.

3. Re-authenticate Your Apple ID

If your Apple ID login was interrupted during the update, iMessage may fail.

Open Settings. Tap your Apple ID banner at the top. Scroll down and select Sign Out. Restart your iPhone. Return to Settings and sign back in with your Apple ID. Open Messages and enable iMessage.

4. Update Carrier Settings

Your carrier may need to push new settings for iOS 26.

Go to Settings > General > About. Stay on this screen for a few seconds. If a carrier update is available, you’ll see a prompt to install it. Tap Update and follow the instructions.

5. Try the Background Processing Fix

This method bypasses conflicts caused by iOS 26’s background tasks.

Swipe down from the top-right and turn on Airplane Mode. While in Airplane Mode, enable Wi-Fi and connect to a network. Go to Settings > Messages and toggle iMessage on. Leave your iPhone idle for a few minutes to let it process activation. Turn off Airplane Mode when finished.

For broader device problems, see our guide on when an iOS 26 update doesn’t show up.

Common Problems and Solutions

Problem Likely Cause Fix “Waiting for Activation” Server or Apple ID issue Sign out/in Apple ID, reset network Messages not sending Carrier incompatibility Update carrier settings Images not delivering Network corruption Reset network settings Group messages failing Beta-related bug Hard reset, apply latest iOS patch

If performance issues extend beyond Messages, see all reported iOS 26 bugs with fixes.