How to Downgrade From iOS 26 to iOS 18 Safely: 5 Ways

Not everyone wants to live with Apple’s latest software from day one. Maybe iOS 26’s Liquid Glass redesign feels unfinished on your iPhone, or battery life has taken a hit. Maybe a critical app doesn’t work right. Whatever the reason, you can roll back to iOS 18—as long as Apple is still “signing” that version.

If you’re curious about everything iOS 26 introduced, check our full iOS 26 features guide. But if you’d rather return to stable ground, here’s what you need to know.

Can I Downgrade from iOS 26 to iOS 18 on iPhone and iPad?

Yes, but only if Apple is still signing iOS 18 (or a point release like 18.6). Apple signs firmware for a limited time after release, then shuts the door. If signing has ended, the only version you can install is the current iOS.

This applies to both iPhone and iPad. Just make sure you grab the right firmware file (IPSW) for your exact device model.

Before You Start

Downgrading erases your iPhone or iPad. Here’s what to do first:

Back up your data — Use iCloud or Finder/iTunes. Keep in mind that backups made on iOS 26 won’t fully restore to iOS 18. Turn off Find My iPhone/iPad — Go to Settings > [Your Name] > Find My > Find My iPhone, toggle it off, and enter your Apple ID password. Charge your device — Make sure the battery is at least 60–70%. Get a reliable cable and stable internet — You’ll need both for downloading and restoring the firmware. Download the IPSW file — Visit ipsw.me, choose your iPhone or iPad model, and download the signed iOS 18 IPSW.

Method 1: Downgrade Using Finder or iTunes (IPSW File)

This is the most direct way to roll back.

Connect your iPhone or iPad to your Mac or PC with a cable. Open Finder (macOS Catalina or later) or iTunes (Windows/older macOS). Put your device into recovery mode: iPhone 8 and later : Press Volume Up, then Volume Down, then hold the Side button.

: Press Volume Up, then Volume Down, then hold the Side button. iPhone 7/7 Plus : Hold Side + Volume Down.

: Hold Side + Volume Down. iPhone 6s or earlier: Hold Home + Side/Top button. In Finder/iTunes, select your device. Hold Option (Mac) or Shift (Windows) and click Restore iPhone/iPad. Choose the iOS 18 IPSW you downloaded. Wait 10–30 minutes for the process to finish. Your device will restart with iOS 18.

Method 2: You’re on the beta and just want off it (no computer)

You can’t truly downgrade without a computer, but you can leave the beta channel so you stop getting beta builds.

Settings → General → Software Update → Beta Updates → Off. Stay on your current build until the next public release appears, then update normally.

Method 3: The “fastest” rollback (accept data loss)

If you don’t need your iOS 26-era data:

Unenroll from beta (if applicable) as above. Use Method 1 to restore iOS 18 via IPSW. Set up as new or restore a backup from before you installed iOS 26.

This is the least fussy route; just be honest with yourself about data you’ll lose.

Method 4: Use specialized third-party software

A specialized app can be very helpful when you plan to downgrade your operating system. For example, you can use Tenorshare Reiboot for an easy downgrade from your iOS 26 without any data loss

Not only will this app allow you to safely downgrade, but you can also use it to create and restore a backup of all your data, so you don’t really have to worry about losing anything in the process.

Reiboot also comes with many other features that you can use to help in the maintenance of your device, so it’s a solution that really stands out.

Method 5: Advanced, unsupported path to keep more data (at your risk)

Some power users try to “trick” Finder/iTunes into accepting a newer backup on an older OS by editing backup metadata (e.g., changing Product Version in Info.plist ) and then restoring. It can work; it can also corrupt data, break Health/Keychain items, or waste hours.

If you attempt it, understand:

It’s not supported by Apple.

by Apple. It can fail mid-restore.

You should duplicate the backup folder first so you can revert.

Even if it restores, some apps/data won’t behave correctly.

If your data matters, don’t gamble, stick to Method 1 and rebuild from synced content plus an older backup.

If you wish to edit the backup metadata, check out our separate article.

Data loss, explained (what you keep vs. what you lose)

Usually safe (if enabled): iCloud Photos, Contacts, Calendars, Notes, Reminders, Safari data, Messages in iCloud, Mail, App Store purchases.

iCloud Photos, Contacts, Calendars, Notes, Reminders, Safari data, Messages in iCloud, Mail, App Store purchases. Often at risk: app data that doesn’t sync to cloud, local-only videos/voice memos, call history, Wallet passes not re-downloaded, Health/Activity if you don’t use encrypted backups.

app data that doesn’t sync to cloud, local-only videos/voice memos, call history, Wallet passes not re-downloaded, Health/Activity if you don’t use backups. Backups from newer iOS → older iOS: generally not restorable.

Tip: Before downgrading, open each critical app and confirm it syncs to a cloud account. Export anything that doesn’t.

Troubleshooting

Restore errors (-3194, etc.) : wrong IPSW or Apple stopped signing it. Download the correct file or accept you can’t downgrade.

: wrong IPSW or Apple stopped signing it. Download the correct file or accept you can’t downgrade. Stuck in recovery : try again, or use DFU mode (a deeper restore).

: try again, or use (a deeper restore). Activation issues : check Apple ID lock, network, and SIM/eSIM status.

: check Apple ID lock, network, and SIM/eSIM status. Apps missing data after restore: sign in, re-enable sync, and give it time. Some apps re-download data slowly.

FAQs

Can I downgrade from iOS 26 to iOS 18 on iPad too? Yes. Same process, but use the iPadOS 18 IPSW for your exact iPad model. Can I do this without a computer? No. You need Finder/iTunes for a real downgrade. Without a computer you can only leave the beta channel and wait for public builds. Can I restore my iOS 26 backup onto iOS 18? Not officially. Newer-version backups don’t restore to older iOS. That’s the main source of data loss. Will downgrading void my warranty? No. But Support may ask you to update before troubleshooting software issues. What if Apple stopped signing iOS 18? You can’t install it. Your only option is the latest signed version for your device.





Quick recap

Confirm iOS 18 is signed for your model. Back up and turn off Find My. Download the correct IPSW. Enter recovery mode → Restore with IPSW in Finder/iTunes. Set up as new or restore an older, compatible backup.

Conclusion

Downgrading from iOS 26 to iOS 18 is possible, but only if Apple hasn’t closed the signing window. It wipes your device, so prepare carefully, back up what you can, and accept that not all data will survive. Once you’re done, you’ll be back on the stability of iOS 18—and if you change your mind, updating again is as simple as checking for software updates.

For more on what iOS 26 actually brings, check our feature overview. If you're weighing whether to upgrade your hardware along with your software, you might also want to read about the iPhone 17 lineup and its new features or see when iPhone 17 ships.