60 New iOS 26 Features You Need to Try Right Now

Quick refresher: Apple is rolling out iOS 26 on September 15, 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, with the final Release Candidate already in testers’ hands. The headline is the Liquid Glass redesign—glossier, more tactile, more consistent with visionOS—plus smarter comms tools and quality-of-life upgrades across the board.
Below we made an extensive list of top 60 features to try out as soon as you get our hands on the newest iOS.
Design & Lock Screen
- Liquid Glass everywhere — The new system look makes text, sheets, and tab bars feel like layers of…well, glass. It’s not just pretty; the depth cues make hierarchy clearer at a glance.
- Adaptive Time clock — Resize and reposition the Lock Screen clock so it plays nicely with widgets and wallpaper—no more “clock covering the subject’s face” moments.
- Spatial scene wallpapers — Add parallax-y depth so photos subtly “breathe” as you tilt your iPhone. It’s tasteful, not gimmicky.
- Official iOS 26 wallpapers (4K) — If you want the keynote look, Apple’s new wallpapers are crisp and come in Dark Mode variants.
- Refreshed Control Center — Cleaner toggles, better legibility in high-contrast/Accessibility modes, and more sensible grouping.
- New ringtones + responsive wallpapers — Small delights that make the whole OS feel new again.
Apple Intelligence & on-screen smarts
- Visual Intelligence — Ask your iPhone about whatever’s on the screen (think: “what building is this?” or “summarize this email”). It’s Apple’s answer to “screen understanding.”
- Smarter notifications — More relevant surfacing and cleaner summaries, so you catch the signal and ignore the noise.
- Time-to-charge estimates — Clear, consistent “ready in X minutes” cues in Control Center and on the Lock Screen.
Phone & calling
- Call Screening — Unknown callers get live transcripts; you decide if it’s worth picking up.
- Hold Assist — iPhone waits on hold and pings you when a human joins. Save your sanity.
- One-tap voicemail spam reporting — Triage robocalls faster and train carriers/apps without digging through menus.
Messages
- In-chat polls — Finally native, so you can settle dinner plans without third-party apps.
- Shared chat backgrounds — Customize the vibe of a thread (and sync it for everyone).
- Live Translation in Messages — Type in your language, they read in theirs. It’s the most humane translation UI Apple’s shipped.
Heads-up for EU readers: Live Translation with AirPods is blocked if your location and Apple ID region are in the EU. If you enabled it elsewhere, it keeps working when you travel.
Camera & Photos
- Redesigned Camera — Cleaner modes, faster access to the stuff you actually touch.
- Photos, rethought — Two main tabs—Library and Collections—with saner organization. Feels modern again.
- HDR screenshots & screen recordings — Your captures finally match what that bright, wide-gamut display shows.
- AirPods as camera remote — Snap photos hands-free via tap/voice; perfect for group shots or tripod framing.
- Smoother performance on older phones — Even 11/12-era devices feel surprisingly spry, aside from expected battery trade-offs.
Safari & passwords
- New Safari layouts — Tab UI got a Liquid Glass refresh with a more reachable new-tab button and flexible layouts.
- Double-tap to bookmark — Tiny, delightful; you’ll use it daily.
- Passwords app (built-in) — A proper first-party vault for passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi logins, and 2FA.
- Export your passkeys — No more lock-in; take your credentials with you.
- One-time code Autofill expands — Works in more apps/browsers (a small thing that saves loads of time).
Control Center, power & system
- Adaptive Power Mode — iPhone intelligently trims visual flair and background activity to stretch battery when it counts.
- Update “safe space” — iOS now carves out room so OS updates don’t fail mid-download.
- Reduce Liquid Glass transparency — Dial back the gleam if you want higher contrast.
- Custom screen-recording lengths — Set and forget; no more 45-minute unintentional captures.
- Time-to-full charging — See exactly when you can unplug and go.
Maps & travel
- Visited Places — A private, automatic list of locations you’ve been (useful for journaling or memory-jogging).
Wallet & pay
- Universal order tracking in Wallet — Tap a receipt, watch delivery progress via Live Activities—no app-hopping.
- Digital passports (US TSA) — Store a passport for select checkpoints and app flows.
- Car Key adds more automakers — Wider support means more “tap to unlock & drive” moments.
- Tighter Apple Pay controls — Turn off promo nags and keep wallet noise to a minimum.
Music & audio
- Lyrics Translation & Pronunciation — Apple Music doubles as a language coach; karaoke is suddenly educational.
- Playlist folders in Music — Finally tidy up those 2013 road-trip playlists.
CarPlay & driving
- Tapbacks in CarPlay Messages — Send 👍❤️😂 from the dash without dictating a reply. Safer, faster.
- Pinned conversations in CarPlay — Keep family or work threads at the top, where they belong.
- Auto-switch AirPods to CarPlay — Your audio just follows you into the car—no fiddling with sources.
Games & fun
- New “Games” app — A proper hub for Apple Arcade + social play, replacing the relics of Game Center.
- Arcade tabs & friend activity — See what friends are playing and chase challenges in real time.
AirPods power-ups
- Studio-quality recording — AirPods Pro/Max double as a near-pro lav mic for video and voice. Creators, rejoice.
- Camera remote (again, because it’s great) — Tap an AirPod to start/stop video or snap a photo.
- Sleep detection — Passive, lightweight sleep insights right from your buds.
- Live Translation (region-limited) — Seamless ear-to-ear translations when supported (see EU note above).
Messages/Phone crossovers you’ll actually feel
- Unified Phone app — Recents, Favorites, Voicemail: cleaner, easier, faster to the tap.
- Better group messaging flow — Between polls and smarter replies, big chats finally feel organized, not chaotic.
Little things that add up
- Reduce transparency toggle — Tame Liquid Glass for a more “pro” look.
- Playlist folders (Music) — Yes, again—because organization matters.
- Passkey export (Security) — You won’t appreciate it until you switch phones.
- Autofill in more places — Less copy-pasting codes = fewer mistakes.
- Smarter RC polish — Final-build animations feel quicker and more cohesive than early betas.
- Order tracking in Wallet (again) — Because it’s that useful.
- Digital IDs keep expanding — More states = fewer plastic cards.
- Liquid Glass customization — Don’t like the default sheen? Dial it in.
- Safari’s bottom new-tab (reachability) — One of those “once you have it, you can’t go back” tweaks.
- Games app social feed — A low-key way to keep up with friends’ plays without Discord-level overhead.
- CarPlay pinned chats — Touch it once, stop scrolling forever.
- RC timing + public release date — The cadence looks locked: RC now, public on Sept 15.
Compatibility & caveats (worth bookmarking)
- Supported iPhones: iPhone 11 and newer (A13 Bionic or later). Some Apple Intelligence features require newer chips (A17 Pro+).
- EU differences: Live Translation on AirPods is currently blocked if you’re in the EU and your Apple ID is set to an EU country.
iOS 26 isn’t just a coat of paint; it’s a quiet reframing of how the iPhone feels day to day. Liquid Glass sets the vibe, but it’s the cumulative wins – smarter notifications, Call Screening and Hold Assist, a simpler Camera, the new Passwords app, Wallet order tracking – that make your phone kinder to live with. If you’re jumping in on day one, start by dialing Liquid Glass to your taste, set up the Passwords app, and flip on Call Screening.
Then try Visual Intelligence in places you already work: Mail, Messages, Maps. If you’re on older hardware, you’ll still notice the polish, and if you’re Apple-Intelligence-curious, remember some features are hardware and region gated. For dates and device support, keep our quick references handy: iOS 26 release timing, compatibility guide, and a fun primer on small wins in 25 underrated features. Update smart, back up first, and enjoy an iPhone that gets out of your way more often than it gets in it.