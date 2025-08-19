Apple Wallet ID Support Expands to Montana

Apple is expanding support for digital IDs in its Wallet app to Montana. Residents can now add their driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on iPhone. It gives them mobile access alongside their physical card.

How the feature works

Digital IDs in Apple Wallet are currently accepted at select TSA checkpoints across airports in the United States. Apple says the IDs can also be used at certain businesses and venues, although acceptance varies depending on the location. Montana officials stress that residents still need to carry their physical ID, even after adding it to Apple Wallet.

With Montana’s inclusion, the list of supported regions now includes Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Ohio, and Puerto Rico.

More states to follow

According to Apple, the rollout of digital IDs has been deliberate but continues to expand. Connecticut, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Utah have already committed to joining the program. Reports also indicate that Arkansas and West Virginia are expected to add support in the near future.

Apple is also preparing broader Wallet updates with iOS 26, scheduled for release next fall. The new version will introduce expanded boarding pass features, including Live Activities, airport maps, and AirTag integration for luggage tracking. For the first time, U.S. users will also be able to store a digital passport in Wallet, usable at select TSA checkpoints, in apps, and in person.

Additional iOS 26 features include improved order tracking, streamlined access to saved credit card details, updates to Apple Pay, and controls to turn off promotional notifications.