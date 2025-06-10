10 Standout Features Announced at WWDC 2025 You Should Know About

Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote event was jam-packed with major reveals. From dazzling new design language and deeper Apple Intelligence integration to new apps and features, some additions truly stand out. Here are the 10 biggest announcements from WWDC 2025 that will refine your Apple experience.

1. All-new Liquid Glass Redesign

The biggest reveal at WWDC 2025 was the debut of Apple’s much-awaited new software design, based on a translucent material called Liquid Glass. This marks the first time Apple has introduced a universal design language across all its platforms for a more unified experience. Taking the aesthetic cues from visionOS, the new design looks stunning in demos and offers a fresh look to your devices. This is unarguably the biggest design revamp since iOS 7. The redesign applies to everywhere, from the Home screen and Lock Screen to built-in apps and app icons.

2. AI-Powered Workout Buddy on Apple Watch

Apple Intelligence finally hits compatible Apple Watch models, bringing a personal AI coach to your wrist. The Workout app now offers an AI-powered Workout Buddy that will guide you through your workouts, celebrate your wins, and provide meaningful inspiration in real-time. Using voice data from Fitness+ trainers, Workout Buddy has the right energy, style, and tone for a workout, just like your personal coach, but less annoying. Apart from this, Apple also announced a super-cool wrist flick gesture to dismiss notifications.

3. Real-time Translations

Thanks to Apple Intelligence, the Translation tools are getting a huge upgrade, making them genuinely useful in everyday lives. Apple has integrated Live Translation into Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app, so you can communicate across languages without any barriers. You can translate text and audio on the go, and what’s more impressive is that it can even mimic your voice during translations. For me, this is one of the most practical AI features that offers great help when you’re traveling or connecting with someone who speaks a different language.

4. Hold Assist and Call Screening in Phone App

The Phone gets a new, streamlined layout that combines Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails all in one place. Interestingly, Apple took a page from the Google Pixel book and introduced two standout features on iOS 26. First is Hold Assist, which I feel is a fantastic addition. When the annoying hold music kicks in, the Hold Assist feature will notify you when the live agent is available. Second is Call Screening, which eliminates interruptions and helps you stay away from unwanted or spam calls. The built-in assistant will ask the unknown callers for their names and explain why they’re calling, so you can decide whether to take or ignore the call.

For the first time ever, the Phone app arrives on the iPad and Mac. This means you can now make calls from your iPad and Mac using Wi-Fi calling features.

5. AI Magic in Shortcuts

If you’re a frequent user of the Shortcuts app, just like me, you’ll love this addition. The Shortcuts app gets an AI-powered makeover, making it more powerful and intelligent. Apple says users can tap into smarter actions enabled by Apple Intelligence. For instance, if you’re a student, you can build a shortcut to compare your class notes and audio transcription to see if you’ve missed something important. You’ll also see dedicated actions for things like Writing Tools and Image Playground.

6. A Clean-looking Photos App

With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple killed the simplicity and convenience of the Photos app in the name of a design overhaul. Even after a year of use, the design hasn’t just clicked for many users. Well, the good news is Apple has finally fixed the mess with the new software updates. Now, the Photos app is redesigned with two main tabs: Library and Collections. The app now looks sleek, modern, and easier to navigate. Basically, we’ve got the pre-iOS 18 layout, with a modern twist.

7. New Games App

Apple has finally showered some love on mobile gaming with its all-new Games app. It’s the first time that Apple has curated an all-in-one destination for gamers. Available across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices, the Game app serves as a centralized hub for Apple’s gaming ecosystem. The app organizes all installed games, offers a dedicated Arcade action, highlights Game Center achievements, and lets you compete in real-time with your friends across devices. It works in both Portrait and Landscape modes, and lets you pair a controller for smooth gameplay.

8. Multitasking on iPadOS

Featuring Liquid Glass design, deep AI integration, and enhanced multitasking features, Apple claims iPadOS 26 is its most ambitious iPad software update yet. It aims to deliver a more streamlined experience with a powerful windowing system, the Preview app, Stage Manager, and improved external display support. While an iPad is still different from a Mac, iPadOS 26 is Apple’s biggest and latest attempt to bridge the gap between touch-based portability and desktop-level productivity.

9. Supercharged Spotlight in macOS Tahoe

This year, Spotlight gets an interesting update, which makes it a more useful and powerful tool. Besides finding stuff on your Mac, Apple has supercharged Spotlight to do things for you. It will now show results from apps, files, and folders in a more unified view, ranked by AI to show what is most relevant for you. Apple’s macOS 26 Tahoe also expands Spotlight to third-party cloud drives. That’s not all. You can now send emails, play a podcast, and do a lot more directly from Spotlight without jumping between apps.

10. New Era of Visual Intelligence

Debuted last year, Visual Intelligence is one of the most standout features of Apple Intelligence. Previously, this feature only worked with the camera to identify real-world objects, but at WWDC 2025, it got a notable upgrade. Visual Intelligence can now analyze what’s on your screen and suggest actions. For instance, you can ask ChatGPT what you’re viewing on the screen or search Google (or other supported apps) to find similar images and products. Also, when you’re looking at an event, Visual Intelligence can add it to your calendar with key details like date, time, and location.

Apart from these, Apple also announced a boatload of other additions. Here’s everything Apple announced at WWDC 2025