Apple Just Turned Your iPhone Into a Karaoke Mic

Thanks to tvOS 26, Apple is transforming your iPhone into a wireless karaoke mic through a new feature for Apple TV. Available through the Sing feature in Apple Music, Karaoke nights are about to get a lot more fun as you can interact with your friends like never before. Originally seeing release in iOS 16.2, tvOS 26 is expanding Apple Music Sing not just with an iPhone mic, but with new translations and a couple of additional tweaks.

With WWDC 2025 having passed, a lot of big changes are coming to the Apple ecosystem. Along with unifying the build numbers for all their operating systems, the company also completely overhauled each UI. Naturally, tvOS is part of this equation, and the new Liquid Glass is no doubt going to have people talking. However, what we’re looking at today is the new iPhone microphone feature that’s sure to make every party you throw an absolute hit.

Shout Your Lungs Out: Apple Expands Sing Feature for tvOS

The latest version of tvOS is taking the Sing feature in Apple Music to new heights, ensuring every part gets off on the right foot. Along with being able to use an iPhone as a handheld microphone, Apple TV will also help amplify voices while giving users options for their mic volume and reverb. Folks will also be able to react to friends with emojis and queue up songs through their iPhone, which no doubt can add some great dynamics to any get-together.

Additionally, Apple is making sure everyone can get in on the party thanks to Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation, which promises to help you follow along to a wider variety of songs. This includes Lyrics Translations for English to Chinese (simplified) and Japanese, Korean to Chinese (simplified), English to Japanese, and Spanish to English. For Lyrics Pronunciation, scripts include Cantonese to Jyutping, Chinese (simplified and traditional) to Pinyin, Hindi to Romanized Hindi, Japanese to Romanized Japanese, Korean to Katakana, Korean to Romanized Korean and Punjabi to Romanized Punjabi.

As someone who really appreciates a good round of Karaoke (before you ask, my go-to song is usually ABBA’s Dancing Queen and I crush it), I personally can’t wait to see if Apple makes a big advertising push for Apple TV with this feature at the forefront. Currently, the only thing available on YouTube from Apple advertising the feature is a short video from artist Travis Mills and it only advertises the feature on iPhone.

You will need an Apple Music subscription, and the feature supports iPhone 11 or newer running iOS 16.2 or later. Sorry, iPhone SE second-gen, this one isn’t for you. You can check here to see if your Apple TV is compatible.